‘Cuban refugees are not welcome here’ — Biden administration

Cuban refugees vote Republican, that’s the problem…

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Haitian and Cuban migrants and asylum-seekers who try to come to the U.S. by boat will not be allowed to enter the country.

Even if asylum-seekers establish fear of persecution, they will be resettled in third countries, Mayorkas said.

— Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) July 13, 2021