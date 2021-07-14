https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/not-all-migrants-are-created-equal/
‘Cuban refugees are not welcome here’ — Biden administration
Cuban refugees vote Republican, that’s the problem…
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Haitian and Cuban migrants and asylum-seekers who try to come to the U.S. by boat will not be allowed to enter the country.
Even if asylum-seekers establish fear of persecution, they will be resettled in third countries, Mayorkas said.
