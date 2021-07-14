https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/563010-biden-democrats-plot-path-on-trillions-in-spending

President BidenJoe BidenDemocrats reach deal on .5T price tag for infrastructure bill Texas family arrested for role in Capitol riot Key Senate Democrats undecided on Biden’s ATF nominee MORE on Wednesday met with Senate Democrats for less than an hour as the group plots a path forward on two major infrastructure bills — one bipartisan and one with only Democratic support.

“It was great to be home, great to be back with my colleagues, and I think we’re going to get a lot done,” Biden said as he departed the meeting.

The president made his first appearance in person at Senate Democrats’ weekly lunch after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerAcknowledging few options at home, Texas Democrats urge congressional action Scott sets July deadline for passing police reform The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Texas Dems flee to Washington MORE (D-N.Y.) and Budget Committee Democrats, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats reach deal on .5T price tag for infrastructure bill Senate Democrats hit speedbumps with big spending plans Bipartisan Senate group to finalize infrastructure bill this week MORE (I-Vt.), announced late Tuesday they had reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion price tag for a Democratic-only package.

The larger package, which will include spending on health care, family care, education and climate initiatives, is being pushed simultaneously with a more targeted bipartisan infrastructure deal negotiated among a group of roughly 20 bipartisan senators.

The $3.5 trillion deal would need to pass through the budget reconciliation process with support from all 50 Democratic senators. Biden’s appearance Wednesday was intended to rally the caucus around the initial agreement as a number of moderate Democrats have indicated they were waiting to learn more before committing their support.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinDemocrats reach deal on .5T price tag for infrastructure bill Key Senate Democrats undecided on Biden’s ATF nominee On The Money: Inflation spike puts Biden on defensive | Senate Democrats hit spending speed bumps | Larry Summers huddles with WH team MORE (D-W.Va.) said he’s open to the spending agreement, which would be entirely paid for with yet to be specified tax measures.

“I heard about it this morning or late last night from my staff,” Manchin told reporters Wednesday. “So, we’re anxious to basically review it. They worked hard on it, we want to see it. Also, I’ve been very clear that I want to see the pay-fors and make sure that whatever we do is globally competitive.”

Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterKey Senate Democrats undecided on Biden’s ATF nominee Senate Democrats hit speedbumps with big spending plans Bipartisan Senate group to finalize infrastructure bill this week MORE (D-Mont.) said Wednesday he would vote to proceed on the resolution.

“The price tag is a lot of money but it doesn’t scare me, it’s just how it’s being spent. There are plenty of needs out there, we just have to figure out how it’s being spent,” he said.

The proposed deal would cover the cost of the package through tax reforms to the corporate and international tax codes, as well as through more intensive enforcement. The administration has vowed Americans making less than $400,000 annually will not face any tax increases.

The White House has for weeks said the president’s infrastructure proposals would move ahead on a two-track approach, with a bipartisan bill and a Democratic-only bill being weighed at the same time. It remains to be seen if some Republicans will withhold their support for the bipartisan deal now that Democrats have outlined their partisan proposal.

Manchin said following the meeting that Biden, who was joined by a host of top White House aides, “gave a very good presentation.” The senator acknowledged he’s concerned about inflation related to government spending, as well as maintaining the country’s energy independence.

“I think everybody knows where he stands. He’s fighting for both, both of the programs,” Manchin told reporters. “The bipartisan infrastructure bill, and this bill also. So, I respect that. I know where he’s coming from.”

