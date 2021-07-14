https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/14/biden-trips-over-his-nuke-reminder-to-2a-proponents-while-serving-up-word-salad-of-a-warning-about-raw-power/

President Biden’s remarks often elicit one universal response: “WHAT?”

This one is no different, though we think he’s trying to warn about the use of raw power free from any pangs of self-awareness:

President Biden: “Vice President Harris and I will be making it clear that there’s real peril in making raw power rather than the idea of liberty the centerpiece of the common life.” pic.twitter.com/y9i5CKBbVm — The Hill (@thehill) July 14, 2021

These are pretty much obligatory comments after Biden or Harris say just about anything:

What does that mean — Sentinel (@3Sentinel4) July 14, 2021

I heard a lot of words but put together, but nothing that made a lick of sense. https://t.co/cXNKwcXnJL — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) July 14, 2021

It sounds like Biden might be saying that people should be free rather than subjected to threats of raw power from political leaders, which is ironic:

It means nothing. This is the same guy who was threatening gun owners with nukes a couple of weeks ago. — King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) July 14, 2021

From the guy who wants government to manipulate our text messages. — Jason Schulz (@JJmschulz) July 14, 2021

That’s certainly something coming from the president with the nuke & F-16 reminder whose administration is (along with the DNC) going to ask cell phone providers to police for misinformation in text messages.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

