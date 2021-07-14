https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/14/biden-trips-over-his-nuke-reminder-to-2a-proponents-while-serving-up-word-salad-of-a-warning-about-raw-power/
President Biden’s remarks often elicit one universal response: “WHAT?”
This one is no different, though we think he’s trying to warn about the use of raw power free from any pangs of self-awareness:
President Biden: “Vice President Harris and I will be making it clear that there’s real peril in making raw power rather than the idea of liberty the centerpiece of the common life.” pic.twitter.com/y9i5CKBbVm
— The Hill (@thehill) July 14, 2021
These are pretty much obligatory comments after Biden or Harris say just about anything:
What does that mean
— Sentinel (@3Sentinel4) July 14, 2021
I heard a lot of words but put together, but nothing that made a lick of sense. https://t.co/cXNKwcXnJL
— I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) July 14, 2021
It sounds like Biden might be saying that people should be free rather than subjected to threats of raw power from political leaders, which is ironic:
It means nothing. This is the same guy who was threatening gun owners with nukes a couple of weeks ago.
— King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) July 14, 2021
From the guy who wants government to manipulate our text messages.
— Jason Schulz (@JJmschulz) July 14, 2021
That’s certainly something coming from the president with the nuke & F-16 reminder whose administration is (along with the DNC) going to ask cell phone providers to police for misinformation in text messages.