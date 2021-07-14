https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/14/biden-trips-over-his-nuke-reminder-to-2a-proponents-while-serving-up-word-salad-of-a-warning-about-raw-power/

President Biden’s remarks often elicit one universal response: “WHAT?”

This one is no different, though we think he’s trying to warn about the use of raw power free from any pangs of self-awareness:

These are pretty much obligatory comments after Biden or Harris say just about anything:

It sounds like Biden might be saying that people should be free rather than subjected to threats of raw power from political leaders, which is ironic:

That’s certainly something coming from the president with the nuke & F-16 reminder whose administration is (along with the DNC) going to ask cell phone providers to police for misinformation in text messages.

