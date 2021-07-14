https://noqreport.com/2021/07/14/big-techs-free-products-come-with-a-price-is-there-a-way-out/

(City of Fremont, Calif. via AP) Remember the Police hit , “Every breath you take…every move you make…I’ll be watching you…”? I’m dating myself but that’s one of my all-time favorite songs, despite the fact that it’s more than a little creepy. Whether you realize it or not, that’s your relationship to Big Tech. Big Tech is watching you and Big Tech is monetizing you, making money off of every move you make.

When we think of our online presence being monetized, we think about ads and advertising revenue. Advertisers have been paying TV and radio stations to put advertisements in front of us for decades, and the Internet should be no different. That’s just part of the story now. Yes, Internet companies are profiting from putting advertisements in front of your eyes and into your ears. But the real money is made by selling data about you that you’re giving them for free by using their “free” products.

That’s where the social media Big Tech giants come in. Everything about your online presence is constantly monitored and monetized. What type of ads do you scroll past, and which ones do you pause to look at? What do you click on? […]