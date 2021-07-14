https://www.theblaze.com/news/booksellers-group-apologizes-to-lgbtqia-community-for-serious-violent-incident-of-recommending-a-politically-incorrect-book

The American Booksellers Association offered a groveling apology to transgender people who were upset at their “serious” and “violent” recommendation of a book questioning the transgender agenda.

The statement issued on Monday said that the recommendation had been made to their members in their July mailing.

“This is a serious, violent incident that goes against ABA’s ends policies, values, and everything we believe and support. It is inexcusable,” the ABA statement read.

“We apologize to our trans members and to the trans community for this terrible incident and the pain we caused them. We also apologize to the LGBTQIA+ community at large, and to our bookselling community,” the statement continued.

“Apologies are not enough,” the statement concluded. “We’ve begun addressing this today and are committed to engaging in the critical dialogue needed to inform concrete steps to address the harm we caused. Those steps will be shared in the next three weeks.”

Transgender people took to social media to bash the ABA for inclusion of the book titled, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” by Wall Street Journal columnist Abigail Shrier.

“I’m seething,” said one member. “Do you know how that feels, as a trans bookseller and book buyer? It isn’t even a new title, so it really caught me in the gut. Do better.”

“I need @ABAbook to explain how this happened, with an outline of how they will recitify this and avoid promoting transphobic hate speech in the future. I am one of many trans booksellers at my bookstore, and I plan on writing a letter with our union asking for accountability,” complained another critic.

The publisher of Shrier’s book said that Amazon had suspended their ad campaign in June 2020, and in November, Target was forced to put the book back on sale on its website after many complained.

