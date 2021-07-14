https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/14/breaking-brazil-president-jair-bolsonaro-hospitalized/

There’s breaking news out of Brazil this morning where we’re seeing reports that President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized:

#BREAKING: Brazil’s Bolsonaro has been hospitalised in a Brasilia hospital — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 14, 2021

He reportedly had “strong abdominal pains” overnight:

#Bolsonaro taken to hospital in the middle of the night with strong abdominal pains – website https://t.co/HfF1tdXrF3 — Anthony Boadle (@AnthonyBoadle) July 14, 2021

And he’s had the hiccups for more than 10 days?

.@CNNBrasil: Bolsonaro felt severe abdominal pain and was taken to hospital for tests. The president had been suffering for more than ten days with hiccups and had an intestinal obstruction https://t.co/9Uo372qtAT — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 14, 2021

He’s also reportedly not looked well of late:

Bolsonaro’s physical problems have become increasingly visible over several weeks: difficulty speaking at times and completing sentences. Always worth remembering: his 2018 stabbing nearly killed him, led to multiple surgeries. This morning, he was admitted to a hospital: https://t.co/18bDwAwq3b — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 14, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

