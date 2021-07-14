https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/14/breaking-brazil-president-jair-bolsonaro-hospitalized/

There’s breaking news out of Brazil this morning where we’re seeing reports that President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized:

He reportedly had “strong abdominal pains” overnight:

And he’s had the hiccups for more than 10 days?

He’s also reportedly not looked well of late:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

