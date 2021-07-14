https://justthenews.com/world/europe/britains-women-soccer-team-will-kneel-tokyo-olympics?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Britain’s women soccer team say players will take a knee before their first game at the Tokyo Olympics, in protest of racism and discrimination.

The players have been kneeling before their games in the regular season, but recent changes from the International Olympic Committee now allows them to protest during the games, which start later this month.

Players on England’s men’s soccer team have been taking a knee at all of their European Championship games, which has been met with mix reaction.

Normally the four countries that makes up Britain’s Olympic soccer team would compete separately at international competitions during the regular season, but the top athletes across the four countries are chosen to make up an elite Olympic team.

The decision for the women’s soccer team to kneel was reached at a team meeting before players left for Japan.

Ellen White, who plays for England, told the Associated Press that she feels lucky to be a part of a team that wants to stop racism and stand in solidarity with those affected.

“This whole group had the same message and we want to try to help that change in taking the knee,” White said. “I feel really positive that us doing that will promote change.”

Britain will play Chile in its first Olympic match.

