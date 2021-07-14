https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-woman-first-to-be-arrested-for-fake-vaccination-card-scheme_3902373.html

Federal authorities charged a California-licensed homeopathic doctor on July 14 for falsifying vaccination record cards to make it appear like people received the FDA-approved Moderna vaccine.

Juli Mazi, 41, was arrested and charged with wire fraud and making false statements related to health care matters, the Justice Department said on July 14. The prosecution is the first time the U.S. government has sought charges against a person involved in faking COVID-19 vaccination records.

“This defendant allegedly defrauded and endangered the public by preying on fears and spreading misinformation about FDA-authorized vaccinations, while also peddling fake treatments that put people’s lives at risk. Even worse, the defendant allegedly created counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and instructed her customers to falsely mark that they had received a vaccine, allowing them to circumvent efforts to contain the spread of the disease,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

“The Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the American people from fraudsters during this national emergency.”

The investigation was initiated after the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS OIG) hotline received a complaint from a person who said his or her family members had bought Mazi’s COVID-19 immunization pellets. According to the tipster, Mazi had said the pellets contained the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus and would create an immune response. In addition to receiving the pellets, Mazi provided the complainant’s family with COVID-9 vaccination cards and instructed them to mark the cards to falsely say they received the Moderna vaccine when they ingested her immunization pellets.

The CCP virus is the pathogen that causes COVID-19.

“Steering through the challenges presented by COVID-19 requires trust and reliance on our medical professionals to provide sage information and guidance,” Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds for the Northern District of California said. “According to the complaint, instead of disseminating valid remedies and information, Juli Mazi profited from unlawfully peddling unapproved remedies, stirring up false fears, and generating fake proof of vaccinations.”

According to the court documents, Mazi also offered homeoprophylaxis immunizations for childhood illnesses and falsely claimed they would satisfy school vaccination requirements. She also allegedly falsified vaccination cards that parents submitted to schools.

“This doctor violated the all-important trust the public extends to healthcare professionals—at a time when integrity is needed the most,” DHS OIG Special Agent in Charge Steven Ryan said.

The Epoch Times sent a request for comment to Mazi’s office.

