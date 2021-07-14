https://uncanceled.news/canadian-doctor-believes-two-thirds-of-vaccinated-could-die-of-heart-failure/

Charles Hoffe, who practices medicine at Lytton British Columbia, explained: “We now know that only 25 percent of the ‘vaccine’ injected into a person’s arm actually stays in your arm. The other 75 percent is collected by your lymphatic system and literally fed into your circulation so these little packages of messenger RNA, and by the way in a single dose of Moderna ‘vaccine’ there are literally 40 trillion mRNA molecules.

“These packages are designed to be absorbed into your cells. But the only place they can be absorbed is around your blood vessels and the place where they are absorbed is the capillary networks – the tiniest blood vessels where the blood flow slows right down and where the genes are released.

Your body then gets to work reading and then manufacturing trillions and trillions of these spike proteins. Each gene can produce many, many spike proteins. The body then recognises these are foreign bodies so it makes antibodies against it so your are then protected against Covid. That’s the idea.”

But instead, the product becomes part of the cell wall of the vascular endothelium. “So it is absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form because your blood platelets circulate round your blood vessels, and the purpose of blood platelets is to identify damaged vessels and stop bleeding. So, when the platelet comes through the capillary it suddenly hits all these Covid spikes and it becomes absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form to block that vessel.”

A blood test called a D-dimer blood test, clearly revealed this disconcerting development.

“The blood clots we hear about which the media claim are very rare are the big blood clots which are the ones that cause strokes and show up on CT scans, MRI, etc. The clots I’m talking about are microscopic and too small to find on any scan. They can thus only be detected using the D-dimer test.”

In performing D-dimer tests on his mRNA jabbed patients, Hoffe discovered that at least 62 percent of them had these microscopic blood clots.

“These people have no idea they are even having these microscopic blood clots. The most alarming part of this is that there are some parts of the body like the brain, spinal cord, heart and lungs which cannot re-generate. When those tissues are damaged by blood clots they are permanently damaged.”

This causes Reduced Effort Tolerance (RET) due to the blood vessels in the lungs being blocked. As a result, the heart needs to work harder to compensate for the blocked vessels. The condition is known as pulmonary artery hypertension, which inevitably leads to heart failure.

Photo by Bicanski on Pixnio. Article cross-posted with minor edits from Free West Media.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

