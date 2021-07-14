https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/jen-psaki-slips-up-vaccines-can-still-kill-you/

I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Americans Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccines “can still kill you.”

“We are quite focused on communicating directly with those people… about why it’s important to get vaccinated, why these vaccines are safe, why they can still kill you even if you are under the age of 27,” Psaki said.

She ironically added: “We need to be clear and direct about our messaging.”

Did Jen Psaki just claim that vaccines “can still kill you”? A moment later she says that “we need to be clear and direct about our messaging.” pic.twitter.com/OY1tlAM2zZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

