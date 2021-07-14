https://noqreport.com/2021/07/14/clueless-stranger-things-actor-cant-understand-why-people-hate-socialism/
As the Cuban people rose up against the socialist regime , I was expecting hot takes from commie imbeciles in this country. Stranger Things actor David Harbour will give you third-degree burns. In fairness, this interview was published prior to the anti-communist Cuban uprising. Harbour was promoting “Black Widow,” where he got to play a Russian asset. For an actor with the words “KARL” and “MARX” tattooed on his knuckles, one might call this typecasting. Enjoy these nuggets that someone with an allegedly functioning brain thought about and said out loud (h/t Not the Bee ). I don’t know that there’s anyone who could disagree with socialist ideology. If you work at Starbucks and you make the coffee, then you should own it. You’re the one making the coffee! It’s remarkable that someone can be this stupid and not be put into a home. Only Hollywood actors, and the president of the United States. If you work at Starbucks, you’re making coffee with ingredients that someone else invested in. On a machine that someone else invested in. In a company that someone else invested in. You’ve assumed no financial risk. You’ve put up none of the capital of your […]
