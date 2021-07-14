https://www.dailywire.com/news/critics-blast-biden-over-crisis-in-cuba-theyll-only-allow-in-people-who-wont-vote-republican

The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure to act after scores of pro-freedom demonstrators in Cuba have reportedly gone missing following a rare protest over the weekend against the island’s communist dictatorship.

Cuban authorities have cut off social media access on the island in an apparent attempt to stop the protests from spreading and to stop the world from seeing their response to the protesters.

Biden Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded to the ongoing crisis by saying earlier this week that anyone who attempts to enter the U.S. via a maritime journey will not be allowed into the U.S., even if they have a legitimate asylum claim. Mayorkas also simultaneously addressed a separate crisis going on inside Haiti.

“The Coast Guard, along with our state, local, and federal partners are monitoring any activity that may indicate increases in unsafe and irregular maritime migration in the Florida straits, including unpermitted vessel departures from Florida to Cuba,” Mayorkas said on Wednesday. “The time is never right to attempt migration by sea. To those who risk their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking. Allow me to be clear: if you take to the Sea, you will not come to the United States.”

“If individuals make, establish a well-founded fear of persecution or torture, they are referred to third countries for resettlement,” Mayorkas said. “They will not enter the United States.”

Critics were quick to note the Biden administration’s border crisis, which has seen a massive surge in illegal aliens entering the U.S. this year and the administration’s record low level of deporting illegal aliens from the country. Many critics said that the Biden administration does not want to help Cubans fleeing oppression because the majority of Cuban Americans vote for Republicans.

Alejandro’s remarks garnered some of the following responses from critics:

  • Donald Trump Jr.: “DHS Secretary Mayorkas does not want legitimate asylum-seekers fleeing Cuba to come to the US despite his family having done just that. Apparently he only wants people pretending to need asylum because those people will still vote for socialist Democrats!”
  • Dana Loesch: “The admin should just come out and say that they’ll only allow in people who don’t vote Republican.”
  • Will Ricciardella: “This what happens when you know refugees will vote for Republicans.”
  • John Cardillo: “They ban those fleeing communism and dictatorships because they know how they’ll vote. Spoiler: It won’t be for Dems.”
  • Bryan Dean Wright: “The difference in how Biden treats illegals from Central America vs Cuba is astonishing. And predictable. The former is his base. The latter is not.”
  • Buck Sexton: “Cubans fleeing oppression and murder by their own government right now are the definition of *legitimate asylum seekers* But Democrats all of a sudden are anti-asylum, because a lot of Cubans vote Republican.”
  • Ben Shapiro: “The new rule is that only refugees the Democrats presume will vote Republican will be turned away.”

Other notable responses included:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...