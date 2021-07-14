https://therightscoop.com/watch-cuban-girl-reveals-harsh-truth-about-life-in-cuba-under-communist-rule/

A Cuban girl on TikTok revealed the harsh truth about life in Cuba under their communist dictatorship and it’s eye opening:







Here’s a summary of what she said about life in Cuba:

There are no coffins in Cuba. Dead family members are pronounced dead and then you have to take them home with you in wrapped in a bed sheet. And if you don’t have a car, you have to literally carry it home walking.

There’s no drinking water.

A pound of rice cost $200 US dollars.

Canadian dollars is the currency of Cuba and the only way to get money in Cuba is to have someone send it to you from outside of the country.

Government shuts off water and electricity when the sun goes down.

Internet is completely shut down in Cuba right now.

There’s no medication, no advil, no antibiotics, no butterfly needles, no IVs.

I have a friend from Cuba who lives in the states and she confirms what this girl is saying is true. The only caveat she adds is that when people send money back to family members in Cuba, the government takes part of it, which is the downside of sending money to family members.

In related news, for some reason the Biden administration won’t say the word ‘communism’ when talking about the reasons why Cubans are protesting and fleeing:

