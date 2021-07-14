https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/cuban-protestors-stand-freedom-florida-chant-cuba-streets-tampa/

Americans are gathering in Tampa for the second day now to demand freedom and democracy in Cuba.

The Dale Mabry Highway’s northbound lanes were blocked by a protest on Tuesday evening.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter Josh Rojas, the demonstrations began about 4 p.m., with the protesters covering the streets about a half-hour later.

Strong storms forced a few individuals to flee, although Rojas estimated that 100-200 people were still there by 5:30 p.m.

One demonstrator shouted of Cuba’s communist government, “They are killing our people.”

“Where is Biden?” and other shouts were heard from the audience.

When Tampa police arrived on the scene, they requested the protestors to leave the road clear. The protestors retaliated by taking a seat.

The incident drew the attention of City Councilman Luis Viera, who asked protestors to clear the road.

Crowds gathered on Hillsborough Avenue and Armenia Avenue on Monday to express their disgust with the situation.

Tampa Police are asking Cuban protesters to stop blocking Dale Mabry Avenue. The protesters responded by sitting down. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/3SxKdrGnuW — Josh Rojas (@JoshRojasBN9) July 13, 2021

The Cuba protest at Dale Mabry Ave. in Tampa began at 4pm on the side of the road. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/Ktx7MXzeGk — Josh Rojas (@JoshRojasBN9) July 14, 2021

Over 1000 Cuban Americans blocked Dale Mabry, calling for freedom for thr people of Cuba. At around 7:15 Tampa PD called an illegal gathering and ordered them to leave. TPD and FHP were standing on the highway and at exits. #SOSCubaLibre #CubaLibre #CubaSOS pic.twitter.com/wSs5wwzYdN — Bobby Bills (@BobbyBillsTV) July 13, 2021

“Cuban protesters in Tampa Bay, Florida block off roads and chant “If Cuba is in the streets, Tampa is too,” Daily Caller shared.

Cuban protesters in Tampa Bay, Florida block off roads and chant “If Cuba is in the streets, Tampa is too.”

pic.twitter.com/Nwb5iTG7XX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2021

