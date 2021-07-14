https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/14/david-frum-says-2020-lacked-a-large-national-movement-willing-to-justify-mob-violence-to-claim-political-power/

Before we start, here’s some news from yesterday about The Atlantic, the magazine that gave us the anonymously sourced scoop on President Trump skipping a visit to an American cemetery in France because “it’s filled with losers.”

The Atlantic on pace to lose $10M this year https://t.co/QTyCieTgWe pic.twitter.com/ab7Fy8S0dH — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2021

Don’t worry about The Atlantic, though. It expects to be handing out bonuses in a couple of years to writers like David Frum, who has noticed something different between 2020 and 2021: American now has “a large national movement willing to justify mob violence to claim political power.” Huh.

“What the United States did not have before 2020 was a large national movement willing to justify mob violence to claim political power. Now it does,” @davidfrum writes: https://t.co/B1cenXzl4x — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 13, 2021

Frum kicks off his piece about the Big Lie with the big lie that President Trump praised neo-Nazis as very fine people; Trump was talking about people on both sides of the debate about taking down statues (we’ll refer you to this weekend’s emergency council meeting in Baltimore to decide that a statue of Lewis and Clark and Sacagawea must be taken down):

Something has changed for Trump and his movement since January 2021. You can measure the difference by looking back at the deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Trump made three statements about those events over four days. He was visibly reluctant to speak negatively of the far-right groups. He praised “fine people on both sides” and spread the blame for “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides.” Trump’s evasions triggered a national uproar. As Joe Biden complained in an essay for The Atlantic at the time:

Today we have an American president who has publicly proclaimed a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and Klansmen and those who would oppose their venom and hate.

Shocking; Joe Biden was lying too. This is the same Biden who claimed in a debate with Trump that Antifa was “just an idea” and has yet to be called out on by anybody in the mainstream media.

Someone clue in Frum on what happened in 2020:

Projection is a virtue here I see. — Ducky (@Duckygonewild) July 14, 2021

I can’t believe this article was editorially approved. It’s that slanted. — Greg Nelson (@hope4change2016) July 14, 2021

This article is lit as fuck……………………………….gaslit. — Worldlord (@WhatsUpTheFlesh) July 14, 2021

Who burned city buildings down? — The Apostate (@the__apostate) July 14, 2021

Uh, you must have forgotten what was happening last summer in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Washington, do I need to say anything else? — David J. Stewart (@DJasonStewart) July 14, 2021

Are we just forgetting *months* of left-wing violence against police stations, court houses, The White House et al. last year? Because I agree mob violence is a problem, but the desire to pretend it’s one-sided here is pure projection. https://t.co/CLkzpPRGg8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 14, 2021

Did you just forget the last 4 years of violence? 128 people were arrested after storming the Senate during Kavanaugh’s confirmation, a police precinct was burnt to the ground for god sakes, where have you been? — Patrick Fortier (@Gorilder) July 14, 2021

Not sure this is “Trumpism.” pic.twitter.com/w58MRiqJXE — ⓘ Your mask is a Prius for your face (@unashamedusa) July 14, 2021

Are these Trump voters in Portland? pic.twitter.com/KgCkegLJsE — Hegelian Clown Car (@Indoctr07283220) July 14, 2021

Funny this is the mob violence I think of. Why don’t you?! pic.twitter.com/fniZG0PQO9 — kevin316 (@klajoie316) July 14, 2021

You forgot about the mostly peaceful burnings and looting of previous summers. — Erinn2ns (@Erinn2ns) July 14, 2021

He’s talking about Black Lives Matter right? — 2ideality (@2ideality) July 14, 2021

Did BLM incorporate? — Darren (@dmsbriz) July 14, 2021

BLM wasn’t burning down @davidfrum’s neighborhood, I guess. — Tatianus Actual (@TatianusActual) July 14, 2021

Sounds like you’re describing Antifa! — James Costopoulos (@JamesCostopoul1) July 14, 2021

So Antifa and BLM aren’t national organizations? We’re gonna play that game again? — Corporate Media are Liars (@beauxtx1) July 14, 2021

There were literally people calling Trump supporters Nazis in 2016, and saying it was okay to punch them for no other reason than they disagreed politically. We just gonna memoryhole all that? — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) July 14, 2021

I didn’t read the piece, but I assume it takes a really hard stance against BlackLivesMatter, and that organization’s use of violence, threats, and intimidation to get its way. Well done, guys. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) July 14, 2021

Our current VP raised bail funds for people involved in violent protests throughout 2020, but do go on. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 14, 2021

Lol is this a joke? Did I hallucinate all of the people excusing left-wing riots and arson for months on end last year? — don’t cancel me bro (@FiatJustitia7) July 14, 2021

Trump is out of power, the left is rising up with the power fist of real fascism, and the Atlantic is beating a dead horse. — SGEselgroth (@SGEselgroth) July 14, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Brought to you by the people that want to silence political opponents and monitor your texts. — LOL (@KyleBIGdad) July 14, 2021

Why are you guys losing millions of dollars? I just can’t figure it out. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) July 14, 2021

Maybe they should cover current events … real ones.

Brian Stelter shares ‘key context about yesterday’s attack’ from David Frum (Hint: They REALLY hope everybody has 2020 amnesia) https://t.co/N5Tlg8RkyU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 7, 2021

