Before we start, here’s some news from yesterday about The Atlantic, the magazine that gave us the anonymously sourced scoop on President Trump skipping a visit to an American cemetery in France because “it’s filled with losers.”

Don’t worry about The Atlantic, though. It expects to be handing out bonuses in a couple of years to writers like David Frum, who has noticed something different between 2020 and 2021: American now has “a large national movement willing to justify mob violence to claim political power.” Huh.

Frum kicks off his piece about the Big Lie with the big lie that President Trump praised neo-Nazis as very fine people; Trump was talking about people on both sides of the debate about taking down statues (we’ll refer you to this weekend’s emergency council meeting in Baltimore to decide that a statue of Lewis and Clark and Sacagawea must be taken down):

Something has changed for Trump and his movement since January 2021. You can measure the difference by looking back at the deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Trump made three statements about those events over four days. He was visibly reluctant to speak negatively of the far-right groups. He praised “fine people on both sides” and spread the blame for “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides.”

Trump’s evasions triggered a national uproar. As Joe Biden complained in an essay for The Atlantic at the time:

Today we have an American president who has publicly proclaimed a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and Klansmen and those who would oppose their venom and hate.

Shocking; Joe Biden was lying too. This is the same Biden who claimed in a debate with Trump that Antifa was “just an idea” and has yet to be called out on by anybody in the mainstream media.

Someone clue in Frum on what happened in 2020:

Maybe they should cover current events … real ones.

