Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. The big Red Wave is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

Unmaking peace in the Middle East

Biden Admin finally finds immigrants they won’t let in

Snuffle up, buttercup

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Word salad for mental illness pic.twitter.com/CIlzRZOKvr — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2021

Sadly, Insanity Wrap does not own an English-to-WTF dictionary, nor do we have any clue where to get one.

May we recommend a Bloody Mary instead?

A Red Wave Lifts All Boats

Insanity Wrap doesn’t like to make predictions, we aren’t getting cocky, and we honestly have no idea what will happen in November of 2022, even assuming an up-and-up election process.

But the needle is starting to twitch a little on our Pre-Schadenfreudemeter.

That’s a thing, we swear.

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle has a bad feeling about a Red Wave smashing up on the Democrats’ slender majorities in Congress.

In a special segment on Tuesday, Ruhle said, “We are more than a year out from the midterms and Democrats are already facing an uphill climb.”

“President Biden just met with Eric Adams, New York City’s Democratic nominee for mayor after he ran a tough-on-crime campaign. It comes as cities across the country are grappling with a serious surge in violent crime,” she continued.

So far, so good — and there’s really nothing magical or even out of the politically ordinary going on here. Republican and conservative voters are still fuming over 2020, as we have every right to be.

A backlash was bound to come — assuming certain people wised up enough to stop listening to the self-destructive likes of Lin Wood, whose rantings kept GOP voters home in Georgia last January when we needed them most.

The backlash was inevitable even if Presidentish Joe Biden had governed as the moderate he claimed to be during the election. But by endorsing and embracing and extending each and every one of the Progressive Left’s most bat-guano ideas, Biden is riling up genuine moderates, too.

Not to mention rising inflation, crime, etc.

But please allow Insanity Wrap to show you why we think Ruhle could be more correct than even she realizes, and we found it in her own words.

“Republicans, like former President Trump are seizing on that and trying to tie Democrats and their ‘defund the police’ messaging to heading into next claiming that messaging is the reason for the spike in crime. It’s very bad news for Democrats with a razor-thin House majority and a tie in the Senate.”

Ruhle — and we suspect this is common thinking — believes that the danger to her party lies in Republicans “seizing” on various issues, and not in Democratic mal-governance itself. It wasn’t bad “messaging” that’s hurting Dems. It’s their own policies.

But they can’t admit that, can they?

It’s the same kind of lemminglike blindless that led the Dems off the cliff in 2010, and the Republicans off a similar one in 2006.

The problem for Democrats isn’t that Republicans “seize” or “pounce” so effectively.

Good Lord, if the GOP were effective, there’d never be another elected Democrat anywhere.

The problem is Democrat policies are bad. They’re destructive. They hit people in the pocketbook and they offend the just sensibilities of America’s sensible middle.

So go on and warn away, Ms. Ruhle, because we know no one on your side is listening — not even you.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Shocking Depths of Fauci-China Connection Revealed in New Documents

Here’s Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

BREAKING: Biden Admin Waives Sanctions on Iran’s Illicit Oil Trade — State Dept informs Congress Iran will get access to cash on same day DOJ announces sweeping charges on a U.S.-based Iranian spy network https://t.co/ACQOMfsSRU — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) July 13, 2021

Insanity Wrap has said this before but we must say it again.

Not that we expect anyone in Presidentish Biden’s administration to listen.

If you want (relative) peace in the Middle East*, the United States needs to do only a very few, very simple things.

Have Israel’s back, and do so publicly

Promote American energy independence

Keep Iran’s Mullahs’ Regime heavily sanctioned

Allowing very little daylight to show between Washington and Jerusalem puts an upper limit on whatever mischief Arab governments are contemplating, whether it’s domestic antiSemitic propaganda efforts or outright war.

“Drill, baby, drill” limits the Middle East’s strategic importance, which puts an even lower upper limit on international mischiefmaking by the locals.

We’d be better off without the Mullahs’ Regime and their imperialistic aims/international terrorism (and so would Iran). But since — thankfully! — we’re out of the regime-change business, sanctions are the next best thing.

As President, Donald Trump pursued all three things, and we (and the Middle East) were rewarded with the Abraham Accords, two-dollar gasoline, and a serious reduction in Iran’s imperial footprint across the Levant.

Cool.

President Porchlight is working hard at undoing all three things, and the results are going to be disastrous.

The only real mystery is whether we end up with minor disasters or major ones.

*The festering sore of Syria excepted. They’re just not done killing one another there, but that’s largely an internal concern of their own.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Predictions are hard, Yogi Berra said, especially about the future.

Insanity Wrap has no idea what’s going to happen in Cuba.

But what we’re seeing is unprecedented, so what follows could be, too.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Cubans are being slaughtered by communists and the Biden administration won’t let them come to the U.S. because they know that the majority of Cubans vote for Republicans. https://t.co/KV5tSCsaE7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 14, 2021

But then Insanity Wrap reads items like this one, and wonders if we aren’t the craziest person in the world for thinking that real change might come to Cuba so long as there’s a Democrat in the White House.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

This is one of those You Have GOT to Be Kidding Me moments that have come to define life in Early 21st Century/Late-Roman/Mid-Weimar America.

This is from the NYT and courtesy of our Townhall colleague Matt Vespa:

It’s not clear yet whether the Delta coronavirus variant causes different symptoms. But in Britain, where the variant is widespread, researchers have found that headaches, a sore throat and a runny nose are now among the most frequently reported symptoms.

The Left wants to shut down the economy again and put three-year-olds in masks over a cold.

Well, the Common Wuhan Cold is the excuse. The reason is creeping leaping totalitarianism.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: You Won’t Believe Who Bought a Ticket on Branson’s SpaceShipTwo

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

