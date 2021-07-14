https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-dinesh-dsouza-ashli-babbitt-media



“Who killed Ashli Babbitt?” conservative commentator and author Dinesh D’Souza asks on a recent episode of his podcast. Former President Donald Trump also asked this question, with the intention of bringing these questions about just what really happened during the Capitol Hill riot of Jan. 6 to light.

Trump sent an email from his Save America PAC that contained only four words.

Trump was “asked about it,” D’Souza said, “with an interesting tidbit from Maria Bartiromo.” He played a clip of Bartiromo, saying that the officer who shot Babbitt was a member of the security detail of a high ranking, Democrat congressperson.

“We’re getting a little closer to the identity of the man who shot Ashli Babbitt through the neck, killing her. And it’s time to reveal the name of the man, it’s Lieutenant Michael Byrd.” He said that the media know who Byrd is, and that he is responsible for Babbitt’s death, but that they are not reporting it. “They refuse to report it,” he said, “they may be protecting him.”

“This is strange,” D’Souza said, “because think about it, there have been a number of police shootings over the last couple of years. Can you think of a single case where the identity of the officer has been systematically concealed by the media? There’s no such case. So in this one case, they are preventing people from knowing what I just told you. Why?” he pressed further.

D’Souza said that part of the reason for the media obfuscation is that Byrd is black, and that his blackness does not maintain the narrative of white supremacy that is rampant in media, due in no small part to the Biden administration’s ongoing allegation that white supremacy is the greatest threat facing the US.

“This white woman, in this case, was doing nothing more than pushing her way through a window. In other words, she seems to pose no imminent danger to anyone, least of all to the cop,” D’Souza says. “And yet, evidently,” he said, that according to an internal investigation, Byrd felt that his “life was in mortal danger.” D’Souza suggested that switching the races and ideologies of the shooter and his victims, media would not be complacent about the victim’s death. “If Ashli Babbitt deserves to die just because she broke the law, then why doesn’t George Floyd deserve to die because he broke the law?” D’Souza asked.

D’Souza spoke about Byrd’s professional service, noting that he was “a little bit careless, a little bit reckless.” He said that media and leftist politicians can’t admit that the only force used in the Capitol on Jan. 6 was by a black man against a white woman. Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was the only person killed during the event when Trump supporters entered the Capitol building with the intention of stopping a congressional vote to certify the Electoral College’s vote for Joe Biden.

Babbitt was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer, and it was announced in April that no charges would be filed against the unidentified officer.

The Department of Justice closed the investigation into the police killing of veteran Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman who was part of the pro-Trump mob that breached federal property in early January. D’Souza has brought up these questions before, and as media continues to portray the individuals who entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6 as violent insurrectionists.





