https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/07/14/disgusting-deliver-driver-tampered-with-nypd-officers-food-claiming-we-at-war-n402295

A Door Dash delivery driver posted a video of himself tampering with food that had been ordered by an NYPD officer in Brooklyn. The Facebook account where it was originally posted has been deleted but not before it was captured:

A DoorDash driver’s next run may be from the law after social-media video showed him digging his bare hands into a Chipotle order meant for a Brooklyn cop — to leave a handwritten note implying he contaminated the meal in a much worse way. “Hope that d-k taste good bitch!” read the small note, misspelling a common vulgarism for the male genitalia. The short video clip, posted to Facebook on Monday, shows the driver reaching into the open container of what appears to be a burrito bowl to bury the note under shredded cheese and lettuce. “Ya kno I’m bout to violate the s–t out this order 61st precient [sic],” the video, posted by a user with the handle “So Certified,” was captioned.

NBC News reports the person who posted the video said he didn’t mess with people’s food but that this was a special case:

The person who posted the video to Facebook wrote: “This is a Facebook public announcement, I don’t violate people food like that … that was personal. we at war.”

The officer who was targeted apparently threw out the meal, though it’s not clear if that was before or after he started eating it. It’s also not clear if something else had been put in the food besides the note and the person’s fingers.

The incident happened Monday and so far the driver hasn’t been publicly identified though it appears DoorDash has already fired him. A spokesperson for Chipotle said the company had “deactivated the individual’s account.” If he’s caught by the police he could face charges of reckless endangerment.

What’s more significant than the incident itself is thinking about what might have prompted it. What sort of beliefs or messages currently circulating might incline someone to consider himself at “war” with the NYPD? Clearly this person expected a favorable response from others on social media which is why he thought posting evidence of what he’d done was a good idea. Why would someone expect clicks and likes for something like this?

Put it this way, if the driver were known to be a conservative and had targeted the police or some other public organization, who would the media suggest was to blame? That climate of hate question is one that would certainly be raised in the alternate case but in this case I suspect no one will speculate about what might have prompted this incident.

Hopefully the police will catch this guy and we’ll get to hear his explanation in greater detail.

