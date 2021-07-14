https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/14/doj-inspector-general-found-serious-errors-violations-of-fbi-policy-and-misconduct-by-fbi-officials-in-larry-nassar-investigation/

We can count on the FBI to investigate garage door pull-ties and confiscate LEGO sets in its quest for justice, but a new report issued by the Department of Justice Inspector General found that the FBI botched the Larry Nassar sex abuse investigation in several ways, with agents lying to cover up their misdeeds.

NEW: we just released our Investigation and Review of the FBI’s Handling of Allegations of Sexual Abuse by Former USA Gymnastics Physician Nassar. We found serious errors, violations of FBI policy, and misconduct by FBI officials. Read the report: https://t.co/9CywwBWjSk pic.twitter.com/kbUxL2dEzy — DOJ Inspector General (@JusticeOIG) July 14, 2021

The FBI disregarded Olympic gymnasts’ complaints of sexual assault by doctor Larry Nassar and made false statements to cover mistakes, Justice Department investigators said https://t.co/bkoFC7AVdN — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 14, 2021

The IG notes this chilling detail: in the time between the FBI first being told of the allegations and his later arrest by local police, “70 or more young athletes were allegedly sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment”, per court claims — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) July 14, 2021

The Wall Street Journal reports:

The report also details multiple false statements to internal FBI investigators by Indianapolis agents, including the special agent in charge of the office, Jay Abbott, and a supervisory special agent who is not named, dating to the earliest days of the gymnasts’ complaints. The supervisory special agent’s February 2017 write-up of his telephone interview with [gymnast McKayla] Maroney contained materially false statements and omissions, and the agent also made materially false statements when questioned later about the interview. Abbott, too, “made materially false statements during his OIG interviews to minimize errors made by the Indianapolis Field Office in connection with the handling of the Nassar allegations,” according to the inspector general’s report. He also showed “extremely poor judgment and violated FBI policy” by communicating with Steve Penny, the then-head of USA Gymnastics, about a potential vacancy at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee while the two continued to discuss the Nassar allegations. Abbott then applied for the job, and later twice told internal investigators he had not.

I’m shocked, shocked to find the FBI botched an important investigation, lied in order to cover it up, and completely got away with it (again) https://t.co/3NklJiAGYO — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 14, 2021

It is actually news when they DON’T botch an investigation. That’s bound to happen eventually, right? — Thornton Melon (@URaRa_Wisconsin) July 14, 2021

I’ve lost all respect for the FBI and their lack of integrity. — Richard Brown (@richardcbrown74) July 14, 2021

Y’know, I’m starting to think the FBI is as competent as a typical government entity. — Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) July 14, 2021

We don’t have a justice department — Joe’s Other Grandchild (@s_grandchild) July 14, 2021

How is the FBI still a thing? — PaulesRevenge (@PaulesRevenge) July 14, 2021

Disgraceful. The entire bureau should be embarrassed — JT A (@agsair) July 14, 2021

How bad of a track record must an institution have before the public stops wanting to fund them? — dox (@squaretacos) July 14, 2021

That is disgraceful. Anyone involved should be fired. — Me (@SusieSusie_29) July 14, 2021

The absolute state of our FBI pic.twitter.com/t0nx4x78rZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 14, 2021

Damn. If only that perv would’ve built a replica of the uneven bars out of Legos, the FBI would’ve nailed his ass a decade earlier. — Ben (@benny0110) July 14, 2021

No one will see the inside of a prison cell and no one will resign from the FBI over this. That’s all you need to know about how cooked the FBI is. — DMul (@DonMulhern) July 14, 2021

What are you going to do about it? No one is ever held accountable at the FBI, we just get “reviews” and “reports”. #WheresDurham — Dana (@sparkey909w) July 14, 2021

Where are the indictments? — Apocryphal_BTC 🟩 (@Apocryphal_BTC) July 14, 2021

Imagine trusting these investigations when nothing is even done about the confirmed criminal outcome — D (3,3) (@MDS08723376) July 14, 2021

They lied under oath. Why are they not being charged? Why can’t these girls get the justice they deserve? I expect better from this DOJ. — joyncassie (@joyncassie) July 14, 2021

It’s all talk until there are criminal charges — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) July 14, 2021

This is more than errors. This is purposely hindering an investigation — VonderFelt (@mrfelt1) July 14, 2021

There is a whole lot wrong with the FBI and isn’t going to be fixed easily — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) July 14, 2021

The FBI is a joke. — Scout’s Papa (@JamesRagano) July 14, 2021

Time to ditch the FBI. Totally inept. — Jo Douglas (@JoDougl55306407) July 14, 2021

They are clowns. That institution has no credibility — Roger That (@orangepower1) July 14, 2021

…The Justice Department declined to prosecute the former SAC for Indianapolis for alleged false statements to the inspector general about how he handled the Nassar case, or the supervisory agent for his alleged false statements… — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) July 14, 2021

