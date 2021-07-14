https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/doj-watchdog-says-fbi-allowed-usa-gymnastics-team-doctor-larry-nassar-get-away-child-sex-crimes/

The Justice Department’s Inspector General released a report on Wednesday and said the FBI made a series of errors in their sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

At least 40 girls and women said they were sexually abused by Nassar over a 14-month period from July 2015 to September 2016 and the FBI was fully aware of the allegations.

According to the IG report, USA Gymnastics contacted the FBI field office in Indianapolis after 8 months of silence and inactivity from the Bureau in 2016, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI turned a blind eye to Nassar’s sexual abuse allegations and allowed him to get away with sex crime for several months!

“Ultimately the investigations determined that Nassar had engaged in sexual assaults of over 100 victims and possessed thousands of images of child pornography, led to his convictions is federal and state court, and resulted in Nassar being sentenced to incarceration for over 100 years,” the IG report said.

The IG report said FBI Special Agents made false statements and omitted material information.

“Indianapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge (SAC) W. Jay Abbott and an Indianapolis Field Office Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) made false statements. Specifically, we concluded that the gymnast interview summary that the Indianapolis SSA drafted in February 2017, 17 months after the interview took place, contained materially false information and omitted material information,” the report said.

The SSA also made materially false statements when twice questioned by the Office of Inspector General about the victim interviews to “minimize errors” made by the Indianapolis field office when handling the Nassar sexual assault allegations.

Even more shocking, the SAC, Abbott, communicated with USA Gymnastics President Stephen Penny about a potential job opportunity with the US Olympic Committee – while he was discussing the allegations against Nassar (conflict of interest/ raises questions about impartiality) and he lied to the Inspector General’s office when questioned about it on two separate occasions.

The Justice Department declined to prosecute the FBI agents for false statements to the IG about how they handled the Nassar case.

The FBI responded to the IG report on Wednesday:

As the Inspector General made clear in today’s report, this should not have happened. The FBI will never lose sight of the harm that Nassar’s abuse caused. The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization. The FBI has taken affirmative steps to ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters. Prior to today, the FBI initiated improvements to make sure that serious allegations, such as these, are promptly shared with our law enforcement partners and within the FBI. As a continuation of these efforts, the FBI is fully committed to implementing all of the recommendations made by the Inspector General. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the failures of the employees outlined in the report do not happen again.

