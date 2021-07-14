https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/14/dont-fauci-my-florida-and-deathsantis-trend-after-a-new-ap-report-calls-out-gov-andrew-cuomo-for-lying-about-covid-19-deaths/

Janice Dean has a tip for “60 Minutes,” if they’re so inclined. . .

From the New York Post, “New York keeps publicizing lower COVID-19 death count than the federal figures”:

But it will never happen:

Christina Pushaw, spox for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, isn’t holding her breath as well:

And it *should* be a huge story, but, instead, journos are focused on Florida. Again:

Keep in mind, Florida actually has higher deaths than the federal numbers. From the AP who first reported the news:

And look at who New York is leaving out if its totals:

And Cuomo won’t explain himself over it:

Of course, #DeathSantis and “Don’t Fauci my Florida” are what’s trending today and nothing about Cuomo:

Never change, Twitter.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...