https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/14/dont-fauci-my-florida-and-deathsantis-trend-after-a-new-ap-report-calls-out-gov-andrew-cuomo-for-lying-about-covid-19-deaths/

Janice Dean has a tip for “60 Minutes,” if they’re so inclined. . .

From the New York Post, “New York keeps publicizing lower COVID-19 death count than the federal figures”:

Can’t wait for the ⁦@60Minutes⁩ story on ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ since he’s actually lying about Covid numbers in New York. New York publicizing lower COVID death count than fed figures https://t.co/Wvelmu4tuJ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 14, 2021

But it will never happen:

(Ps I know. It will never happen) — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 14, 2021

Christina Pushaw, spox for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, isn’t holding her breath as well:

I’m not holding my breath. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 14, 2021

And it *should* be a huge story, but, instead, journos are focused on Florida. Again:

Cuomo: Literally gets caught lying about COVID numbers, state’s death rate is twice that of Florida Corporate Media: WHY WOULD DESANTIS DO THIS? 😫 pic.twitter.com/cEAAVaTEoj — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 14, 2021

Keep in mind, Florida actually has higher deaths than the federal numbers. From the AP who first reported the news:

Despite the fact that Florida has counted *more* COVID deaths in their state than the federal government, people still say they are hiding data New York undercounts their COVID deaths by 11,000 and what is the AP headline?https://t.co/CO3gU7oOEk pic.twitter.com/vE8J8vvxIu — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 13, 2021

And look at who New York is leaving out if its totals:

Why does it matter that New York is undercounting COVID deaths? Look at who they’re leaving out: https://t.co/yCog7ixGWB pic.twitter.com/uKWQubSMoC — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) July 13, 2021

And Cuomo won’t explain himself over it:

🧵16 months later, NY’s own death toll is far below CDC toll Why? NY still uses stricter definition of COVID deaths than other states Cuomo admin won’t justify approach to @AP or release data to shed light on gap Experts say discrepancies fuel distrusthttps://t.co/nYoer8UesE — Marina Villeneuve (@ReporterMarina) July 13, 2021

Of course, #DeathSantis and “Don’t Fauci my Florida” are what’s trending today and nothing about Cuomo:

#KimJongRon #DeathSantis mocks scientists and doctors with the Eva Braun of Fox while Floridians die. Not only does he mock them, he sells anti vax, anti mask paraphernalia on his website. This is no governor, this is Trump afterbirth trying desperately to win over death cultists https://t.co/UhdQ8gUChC — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) July 14, 2021

DeSantis sells “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merch as new coronavirus cases near highest in nation https://t.co/o6ynzwcHr9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 14, 2021

Never change, Twitter.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

