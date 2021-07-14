https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-jovan-pulitzer-duplicate-scanned-ballots-discovered-in-georgia/
In Georgia duplicated scanned ballots re-fed back into system pic.twitter.com/gc3wNm8RMU
— JovanHuttonPulitzer™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) July 13, 2021
BREAKING!🚨🚨🚨
FULTON COUNTY, GA: @VoterGa presents evidence of duplicate scanned batches uncovered from ballot images obtained from lawsuit. Identical markings/writing prove ballots counted multiple times, compromising official certified election results! @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/yPVQ01AtEL
— Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) July 13, 2021