https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-july-14-forensic-audit-finds-that-ballot-totals-dont-match-maricopa-countys-numbers_3902242.html

Facts Matter (July 14): Forensic Audit Finds That Ballot Totals Don’t Match Maricopa County’s Numbers

Just yesterday, the Arizona Senate President announced that there is a discrepancy in the number of ballots counted for the 2020 election.

She said that the number of ballots tallied during the forensic audit does not match the official total that was given by Maricopa County.

Meanwhile, over in Texas, House Democrats wanted to derail voting on an election bill—and so they fled the state so a quorum couldn’t be reached. They literally got on a plane to Washington D.C. so that the legislature couldn’t vote on the measure.

However, it looks like their tactic may backfire, as Gov. Greg Abbott has called for them to be arrested.

Resources:

American Hartford Gold (866-242-2352): https://ept.ms/3biH9MN

🔵 Arizona Numbers:

https://ept.ms/3B3dOk6

🔵 Texas Open Cases:

https://ept.ms/3yW82Pm

https://ept.ms/3r8hLzs

🔵 Texas Democrats

https://ept.ms/2TaCSo6

https://ept.ms/2UavJER

https://ept.ms/3yYU8fn

🔵 FBI:

https://ept.ms/3kgmg9G

https://ept.ms/3hF8DPH

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus