Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking to Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC, claimed there was “no doubt about that” regarding the CDC guidelines that unvaccinated children at a certain age greater than two years old should be wearing masks.

Mitchell asked, “You know that children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccines generally do not get sick, don’t get COVID, or don’t get as ill with it. But what does this spread of the Delta variant mean for them, for the children under the age of 12, and what’s the timeline for when they might become eligible?”

“Well, a couple of questions, and the answers are, the children who are not able to get vaccinated because of their age should follow — their parents should follow with them — the guidelines of the CDC, that unvaccinated children at a certain age, greater than two years old, should be wearing masks,” Fauci answered. “No doubt about that; that’s the way to protect them from getting infected because if they do, they can then spread the infection to someone else.”

“So the CDC guidelines for unvaccinated people, including children, are not changed at all,” he continued. “We are currently doing — ‘we’ being the federal government together in collaboration with the pharmaceutical companies — age de-escalation studies. Namely, looking at the safety and the immunogenicity of vaccines in children from 12 to nine years old and from nine to six and from six to two years old and then ultimately from six months to two years old. Those data will likely be available by the end of the year and then it will be up to the FDA to decide when they would make a recommendation that in fact this could be done in the sense of vaccinating children of that age.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines state, “If you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places.” They also state, “People age 2 and older should wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.”​

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported in July in their “Children and COVID-19: State-Level Data Report” that a tiny percentage “of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization”:

As of July 8, over 4.06 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. About 19,500 child cases were added to the cumulative total last week. This is similar to the number of weekly child cases reported at the end of June 2020. … At this time, it still appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children. … Children were 1.3%-3.6% of total reported hospitalizations, and between 0.1%-1.9% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization. … Children were 0.00%-0.25% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 8 states reported zero child deaths. ​In states reporting, 0.00%-0.03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death.

The American Academy of Pediatrics noted, “The numbers in this summary represent cumulative counts since states began reporting. In this summary and full report, the data are based on how public agencies collect, categorize and post information. All data reported by state/local health departments are preliminary and subject to change and reporting may change over time.”

