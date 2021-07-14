https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fed-chairman-we-could-wipe-out-the-crypto-industry-with-digital-u-s-dollar/

July 14, 2021

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. dollar is not in danger of losing its status as the global reserve currency. He speaks during testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell implies the U.S. government could wipe out the crypto industry with the introduction of a digital U.S. Dollar.



Crypto trading volume plunges…

