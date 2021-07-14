https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fed-chairman-we-could-wipe-out-the-crypto-industry-with-digital-u-s-dollar/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. dollar is not in danger of losing its status as the global reserve currency. He speaks during testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell implies the U.S. government could wipe out the crypto industry with the introduction of a digital U.S. Dollar.







BREAKING: Fed’s Jerome Powell says: “You wouldn’t need stable coins, you wouldn’t need cryptocurrencies if you had a digital U.S. currency.” pic.twitter.com/AKVBweAipT — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) July 14, 2021

Fed Chair Jerome Powell: @FederalReserve will release digital currency report in early September to address crypto assets, stablecoins and CBDCs. — Christine Lee (@christinenews) July 14, 2021

Crypto trading volume plunges…