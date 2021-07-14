https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/07/14/vaccinated-fmr-e-news-host-says-pandemic-is-very-much-not-over-after-she-gets-covid-1103389/

An entertainment “journalist” who contracted the coronavirus despite being vaccinated against it has since taken to lecturing other vaccinated Americans that the pandemic isn’t over and that they need to continue masking.

“Journalist” Catt Sadler delivered the lecture through an Instagram post published Tuesday.

“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid. I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over. Delta is relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated,” the post begins.

“I was caring for someone who contracted Covid (although at the time we thought it was just the flu) – so I did come into close contact with the virus, but I wore a mask, and again I’m fully vaccinated. I assumed I would be fine. Well I’m not,” it continues.

Note that she contracted the virus despite wearing a mask.

“I’m one of many breakthrough cases that we are seeing more of each and every day. They said ‘you shouldn’t have severe symptoms at least’ – well, mine are not mild. Two days of a fever now. Head throbbing. Extreme congestion. Even some weird puss coming out of my eye. Serious fatigue; no energy to even leave the bed,” Sadler’s post continues.

While uncomfortable, these are not “severe” symptoms. When it comes to the deadly coronavirus, symptoms that qualify as “severe” include a fever above 103 degrees Fahrenheit, difficulty breathing, blue lips or face, persistent chest pain, confusion and trouble waking up, according to Medical News Today.

“If you are not vaccinated and not wearing a mask, I assure you you don’t want to feel like this and not only are you bound to get sick eventually you’ll be spreading it to others (as in my case – I got this from someone who wasn’t vaccinated :/ ),” the post adds.

Again, she contracted the virus despite being vaccinated and wearing a mask.

“If you are vaccinated, don’t let your guard down. If you’re in crowds or indoors in public I highly recommend taking the extra precaution of wearing a mask. I’m no MD but I’m here to remind you that the vaccine isn’t full proof,” the post continues.

“**Vaccines lessen the likelihood of hospitalization and death but you can still catch this thing. So continue to protect yourselves. I love you guys and I so appreciate my thoughtful friends and fam rn. Thank you for the goodies!” it concludes.

Unfortunately for her, it appears her screed triggered the opposite reaction among those skeptical of the vaccine. If anything, it provoked them into doubling down on the belief that obtaining a coronavirus vaccine is a bad investment.

Hope you get better but this definitely proves it’s pointless to get the vaccine. Now you will have the natural vaccine and never have to worry about covid again — zac (@zac25231934) July 14, 2021

If true, your condition is proof that the vaccine does not work ! — Mr.Goodold (@MicksMan9) July 13, 2021

Proof no need for vaccine!!! Some people get it some don’t!! It’s like the flu people get over it!!! — Sweettweets69 (@Sweettweets691) July 14, 2021

So the vaccine failed you. Man those things don’t work we tried telling you. — PATRIOTGABBY (@PatriotGabby) July 14, 2021

In the hospital? So you were hospitalized. With covid. And fully vaxxed. And I assume you STILL recommend the vax to everyone you know.. cognitive dissonance is a powerful force — Awake_Not_Woke (@TimSaun19653093) July 14, 2021

Conversely, those who are staunch supporters of the coronavirus vaccine pounced on Sadler for sharing what they said was “misinformation” about the vaccine.

Sounds like you’re having a reaction to your gene therapy treatment. You should stop spreading misinformation about the dangers of the vaccines. — Jason Kenward (@JasonKenward) July 13, 2021

Breakthrough cases are a rare phenomenon.

In Virginia, for instance, only 0.6 percent of new coronavirus cases have been among the fully vaccinated, according to Richmond station WWBT.

Of the 1,063 breakthrough cases in Virginia since January, 71 cases led to hospitalizations and 17 cases led to death.

These are extremely low numbers relatively speaking, though they do undergird Sadler’s admittedly valid point that the coronavirus does still pose a risk.

What’s up for debate is whether this relatively low level of risk merits renewed mask mandates and lockdowns. The Biden administration has for its part said it’s open to both.

White House open to more lockdowns; Fauci, others push re-masking, more restrictions over variant https://t.co/j1Ns3t5OPd pic.twitter.com/5SqgXmYHcn — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) July 8, 2021

However, recent polling by the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States found that a 63 percent majority of voters believe the “government should take no action” in response to the coronavirus’s continue spread.

This includes 83.4 percent of Republicans and 50.1 percent of Democrats.

