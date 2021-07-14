https://www.lifenews.com/2021/07/14/former-planned-parenthood-staffer-we-pushed-sex-ed-on-kids-to-create-a-market-for-abortion/

A former Planned Parenthood sex education volunteer praised the Iowa Supreme Court last week for allowing the state to kick the abortion chain out of a sex education grant program.

Christianity Daily reports Monica Cline stopped working with Planned Parenthood several years ago after becoming disgusted by its unethical practices. Now, she makes it her mission to help parents and others understand how the abortion chain encourages young children to engage in risky sexual behavior that eventually could lead to abortion.

Speaking with EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, Cline said the Iowa Supreme Court was right to uphold a 2019 state law that disqualifies abortion providers from taxpayer-funded sex education grants. The court ruled 6-1 in favor of the law in June.

Cline said the abortion chain’s sex education materials are designed “to teach children about sexuality in order for them to become sexually active.” Its programs are a “marketing tool to lead to abortion,” she continued, according to the report.

In Iowa, she said its programs “had very little positive results or no effects or even, at times, adverse effects due to these types of interventions on the children.”

When she worked with the abortion chain, she said its sex education materials “did not promote abstinence at all.” Quite the opposite, she said Planned Parenthood views abstinence as “laughable.”

Cline said she also was taught that parents are a “barrier to service” and they should be kept “out of the picture,” the report continues.

Iowa Planned Parenthood affiliates received about $265,000 in taxpayer-funded sex education grants in 2019 and about $182,000 in 2020, The Gazette reports. It provided sex education in 31 schools and 12 youth organizations in Iowa.

Planned Parenthood also does about 40 percent of all abortions in the United States and about 95 percent in Iowa, according to the Iowa Attorney General.

Cline is not alone. Other pro-life advocates and former abortion workers also have warned that the abortion industry uses sex education programs to encourage risky sexual behavior and sell abortions.

Earlier this summer, parents in Tacoma, Washington were outraged after their middle school students received a Planned Parenthood flyer that promoted sex to 11-year-olds and told them that they could get an abortion without a parent’s knowledge.

On its website, Planned Parenthood boasts of being the single largest provider of sex education in the U.S., reaching about 1.5 million people each year.

Among its worst teaching points, Planned Parenthood tells children that promiscuity is ok. “There’s nothing bad or unhealthy about having a big number of sexual partners,” it tells students on its Tumbler page. Planned Parenthood’s booklet for HIV-positive youth, “Healthy, Happy and Hot,” tells young people that it is their “human right” to not tell their sexual partner that they have HIV.

Numerous communities have rejected Planned Parenthood as a sex education teacher. The whole Massachusetts legislature rejected a bill in 2017 that recommended Planned Parenthood’s middle school sex education curriculum. Parents said the program teaches children as young as 12 “how to perform oral and anal sex.”

Concerned parents in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Washington state, New York, North Carolina and other parts of the country also have protested Planned Parenthood’s involvement in their students’ education in the past several years.

According to CBS News, North Carolina parents said Planned Parenthood’s “Get Real” curriculum “encourages sixth graders to feel ‘comfortable and ready’ for sex. The petition says the curriculum provides flash cards outlining proper condom usage, for ‘vaginal, oral or anal sex’ and recommends the usage of ‘non-microwavable saran wrap’ as a prophylactic for certain non-reproductive sex acts.”

