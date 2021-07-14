https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-floyd-mural-struck-by-lightning-completely-destroyed/

Posted by Kane on July 14, 2021 12:04 am

Local media reports that the ‘north Toledo mural has been reduced to rubble’ after being struck by lightning. Fire and rescue responded to the site of the mural, but were unable to render aid to the collapsed wall featuring Floyd’s face.

