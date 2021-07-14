https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-floyd-mural-struck-by-lightning-completely-destroyed/
Toledo’s George Floyd mural at Summit and Lagrange collapsed today. A city building inspector says it was “just age. It just came away.” They had noticed it bowing recently. pic.twitter.com/pXcFqfznFc
— Kaitlin Durbin (@njKaitlinDurbin) July 13, 2021
Local media reports that the ‘north Toledo mural has been reduced to rubble’ after being struck by lightning. Fire and rescue responded to the site of the mural, but were unable to render aid to the collapsed wall featuring Floyd’s face.
UPDATE: Witnesses have told authorities that the George Floyd mural was struck by lightning before it collapsed. https://t.co/u0QHZVh7Zp
— WTVG 13abc (@13abc) July 13, 2021