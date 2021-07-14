https://noqreport.com/2021/07/14/google-fined-592m-in-france-for-breaching-antitrust-order-to-negotiate-news-copyright-fees/

France’s antitrust regulator has fined Google (GOOGL) $592 million over its failure to comply with several injunctions related to the tech company’s negotiations with French news publishers.

French regulator gave Google two months to come up with proposals on “how to pay publishers for their content” or face additional penalties of up to €900,000 ($1.1 million) per day.

“When the regulator imposes obligations for a company, it must comply scrupulously, in both the spirit and letter. In this instance, this was unfortunately not the case,” the antitrust agency’s chief Isabelle de Silva said.

