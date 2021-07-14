Republicans warned they are not ready to back a $1 trillion infrastructure package Democrats hope to consider next week because they are skeptical of how the government would pay for the plan without adding to the nation’s staggering debt.

“I don’t see any way possible that this is on the floor next week,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said after meeting with GOP lawmakers.

SCHUMER: INFRASTRUCTURE INCLUDES ‘FAMILY SUPPORT’

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined an ambitious summer legislative schedule on Monday that would include passing both the bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as a Democratic budget resolution that would unlock consideration of a much larger spending package.

But Democrats need at least 10 Republicans to pass the bipartisan deal, and according to some GOP lawmakers, they are likely to fall short and even lose some of the 11 Republicans who initially backed the package.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like something most Republicans would vote for because it is so unclear how it would be paid for,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, told the Washington Examiner.

The $1 trillion measure would be dedicated to traditional infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, waterways, and even broadband, which Republicans support.

President Joe Biden is enthusiastically backing the bill and has touted it as a major job creator.

But the formula for paying for the measure has left many in the GOP skeptical. The federal government has spent $4 trillion over the past 18 months on COVID-19 relief, and Democrats are plotting a second, massive spending package that could cost up to $6 trillion.

About $158 billion would come from unused COVID-19 aid money, but the rest of the funding is less clear. Some of the money would come from recovering unpaid taxes, which would require better efficiency from the IRS and hiring new agents.

“We have an IRS that hasn’t worked for a year and a half,” said Cramer, whose office is bombarded with IRS complaints. “I’m not sure how hiring a whole bunch more of them not to work helps us.”

Republicans are also questioning environmental provisions that could be added to the bill and whether the traditional formula for distribution of highway funds would change in order to divert more money to transit and away from highways.

So far, lawmakers have only seen a framework and not the detailed legislative text of the bipartisan plan.

“There are all these things that are relevant that are not defined,” Cramer said. “But until that is all settled, I don’t think the original 11 Republicans are on board.

Thune said Republicans are also concerned Democrats plan to link the bipartisan plan to their $6 trillion “human infrastructure” package. House Democrats have pledged not to take up the bipartisan bill until they are guaranteed a vote on the human infrastructure measure, which would pay for universal preschool, free college, expanded Medicare, housing for the homeless, climate change mitigation provisions, and money to care for the elderly.

“They’re not helping by creating more doubts about the infrastructure bill really being an independent bill that rides on its own, or one that is linked largely to the bigger massive expansion of government that is not going to get a single vote from Republicans,” Thune said.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin rejected Thune’s pessimism about the bipartisan bill not making it to the floor next week.

“I think he’s wrong,” Durbin said. “It’s still possible.”

Only 10 Republicans out of 50 would be needed to beat back a filibuster and start debate on the measure.

“Are there 10?” Cramer said. “If we had to vote on it today, I don’t see it.”