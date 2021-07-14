https://hannity.com/media-room/graham-sounds-off-senator-says-biden-a-deer-in-the-headlights-on-cuba-the-squad-wants-communism/

Senator Lindsey Graham called-out Democrats in Congress and President Biden this week after the Party failed to strongly support pro-democracy activists in Cuba; saying the White House is acting like a “deer in the headlights.”

“Freedom needs you now, President Biden,” Graham (R-SC) said on Fox News’ “Hannity.” “The people of Cuba need you to speak up. You should go on television very soon and say, ‘We stand with your right to demand freedom in Cuba, in our backyard. We’re with you, we stand against the regime that’s putting people in jail and snatching them off the streets.’

“This is a moment for Joe Biden to stand up for freedom in the face of oppression and communism and thus far he’s AWOL,” Graham added.

Graham says Biden ‘like a deer in the headlights’ amid Cuba protests https://t.co/DmghH0uSoS pic.twitter.com/9hY2OUWIyz — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2021

“America’s with the people in Cuba. The ‘Squad’ is not America,” he said. “Bernie Sanders is a Democratic socialist. I like him personally, but Castro has their tongue. They actually admire the Castro model in Cuba. The problem is that the ‘Squad’ can’t speak up against communism and socialism because that’s sort of where they want to take our country.”

Biden finally released a statement Monday.

“We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” the president said. “The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”

BIDEN STATE DEPT: Cuban Protesters ‘Expressing Concerns About Rising COVID Cases’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago A top official at the US State Department weighed-in on the growing pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba over the weekend; stating that demonstrators are unhappy with “rising COVID cases and medicine shortages.” “Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” posted Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung. Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need. — Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 11, 2021 Pro-Democracy protests erupted across Cuba Sunday evening as demonstrators demand liberty, greater economic opportunities, and access to COVID-19 vaccines as the Communist regime targets some journalists and other reformers. Spontaneous street protests breaking out in several cities in #Cuba right now with chants of #NoTenemosMiedo (We Are Not Afraid) Frustration with the dictatorships incompetence,greed & repression is mounting rapidly pic.twitter.com/eSAr8Xrxpf — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2021 ⚠️⚠️⚠️Atención Cuba⚠️⚠️⚠️ La capital en la calle.#fuerza pic.twitter.com/87LF70HBUR — Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) July 11, 2021 🚨 #HAPPENINGNOW Tens of thousands of people in #Cuba are protesting at this very moment. The regime is shutting off the internet on the island. The Castro dictatorship doesn’t want the world to see what’s happening. Please SHARE & stand with these freedom fighters! #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/qdKupC9r1N — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) July 11, 2021 El malecón de La Habana repleto de pueblo pidiendo Libertad. #DíaHistórico #SOSCuba 🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/iwxdN7cwUy — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) July 11, 2021 Massive Protests in the streets of Cuba right now pic.twitter.com/7H0KkR7ueX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2021 This is a developing story. Check back for updates. MIAMI RAGE: Anti-Communist Protesters Shutdown Major Highway, Blame Biden for Lack of Support posted by Hannity Staff – 3 hours ago From Fox News: Hundreds of Cuban American protesters blocked a major expressway in Miami on Tuesday demanding President Biden do more to support the people of Cuba. “We need Biden’s support,” one man with a Cuban flag draped over his back told Fox News. “We haven’t gotten support from the president. So, we are trying to fight, to finish with the communism.” Heavy rains did not stop many who police turned away when they reached the highway. The crowd chanted “SOS Cuba” as a line of cars forced to a standstill honked their horns. Anti-government protests broke out in Cuba on Sunday as the communist island nation faces an economic crisis. At least 100 demonstrators, including activists and journalists, have been detained, Reuters reported. “Biden, you should listen to the people here, the elected officials that are Cubans and know what is best for the people in Cuba,” a woman with a sweatshirt covering her head from the rain told Fox News in Miami. “So just hear us out and try to come together to see what we can do.” Biden praised Cuban protesters Monday. “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” Biden said in a statement. Biden’s statement followed allegations from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel that the U.S. is funding the demonstrators. “We are facing tremendous genocide in Cuba,” a a man holding an umbrella and wearing a beaded necklace with the Cuban flag told Fox News. “Joe Biden should help us. That’s what we are here for, asking for the White House to pronounce in favor of the people of Cuba.” The man said the Biden administration needs to do more than provide verbal support. Read the full report here.

