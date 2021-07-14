https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/13/republicans-louie-gohmert-bill-posey-letter-nsa-reports-illegally-spied-tucker-carlson/

A group of House Republicans sent a Tuesday letter to the National Security Agency (NSA) demanding information about allegations the agency illegally spied on Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, which was spearheaded by Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert and Republican Florida Rep. Bill Posey. In the letter, the lawmakers call on the NSA to provide them with information about allegations that the agency was spying on Carlson in regards to communication with U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries pertaining to a potential interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Axios reported. The Axios report referenced two sources “familiar with Carlson’s communications.”

In late June, Carlson said that the NSA was spying on him, and reading confidential texts and emails in order to try and take his show off the air. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says He Has Confirmed The NSA Is Spying On Him)

“It’s illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens, it’s a crime,” Carlson said. “It’s not a third-world country. Things like that should not happen in America.”

The NSA denied the allegations from Carlson.

The letter was signed by 15 other House Republicans who all called for the following information:

“A detailed description of the “limited exceptions” that would permit the NSA to target a US citizen without a court order, as the Agency understands the term as it is used in its own tweet.

A detailed description of what constitutes an “emergency” that would permit the NSA to target a US citizen without a court order, as the Agency understands the term as used in its own tweet.

A detailed description of “the foreign activities that could harm the United States”, as the Agency understands the phrase as used in its own tweet.

A full explanation of when the Agency understands it is lawful to monitor, surveil, collect, unmask, or receive data on a US citizen without a court order explicitly authorizing such targeting, including while conducted in the course of targeting foreign powers.

A detailed description of how the Agency defines “domestic terrorist” and when its mission could extend to targeting foreign powers who are corresponding with individuals defined as such.

A detailed description of your understanding of the term “clandestine intelligence activities.”

What specific actions have been taken to hold accountable those who unmasked, approved unmasking, or shared information on unmasked U.S. citizens?”

READ THE LETTER HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“After the disturbing treatment of Donald Trump by the Deep State, it should come as no surprise that intelligence agencies are continuing their illegal surveillance of Americans who dare to challenge power-hungry elites in Washington, D.C.,” Gohmert said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “Reports about the NSA spying on Tucker Carlson are reminiscent of something one would expect to see in a tyrannical dictatorship, not the United States of America where citizens supposedly still have Constitutional rights. The Agency’s attempt to explain itself thus far has only raised more questions that Mr. Carlson and every citizen of this country deserve to have answered.” (RELATED: It Increasingly Looks Like Tucker Carlson’s Private Emails Were Leaked To The Media By The Government)

“Spying, unmasking, and leaking the private communications of American citizens weaponizes our intelligence agencies, and this abuse of power must stop. Protecting national security is not only about deterring enemy threats, but it also involves safeguarding our liberties,” Posey told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says NSA Is Leaking The Contents Of His Emails To Journalists)

The Daily Caller contacted the NSA about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.