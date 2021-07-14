https://justthenews.com/world/haiti-police-detain-chief-palace-security-president-moise-assassinated-last-week?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The head of palace security for Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated last week at his home, was taken into police custody Thursday, according to multiple news reports.

The detention of the security chief, Dimitri Hérard, was confirmed with The New York Times by a spokesperson for Haiti’s National Police.

Hérard was among four on Moïse’s security team wanted for questioning, as investigators try to determine how a reported two dozen mercenaries on July 7 breached the heavily guarded home, in what appears to have been an extensive and well planned attack to overthrow Moïse’s government.

