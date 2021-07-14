https://www.dailywire.com/news/handwriting-is-suspect-john-mcafees-wife-releases-husbands-suicide-note-doubts-authenticity

The widow of John McAfee on Tuesday released what authorities claim was the tech entrepreneur’s suicide note, arguing that the “handwriting is suspect” and doubting its authenticity.

“Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket,” tweeted Janice McAfee on Tuesday. “This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John’s tweets.”

She added the hashtags, “#NotASuicideNote” and “#JusticeForJohnMcAfee.”

“The handwriting is suspect & I doubt the authenticity of the note,” Janice McAfee added in a later tweet. “It reads more like someone trying to imitate John’s style of tweeting. And if this note was found in his pocket where are the markings of the note being folded into his pocket?”

“I am a phantom parasite,” the supposed suicide note begins, before some words are crossed out.

“I want to control my future, which does not exist,” another part reads.

Last week, Janice McAfee blasted the media as a “malignant cancer” responsible for spreading the “story” that her late husband died by suicide in a Spanish jail cell, a story she does not accept.

“I cannot begin to describe this pain I am feeling,” Janice McAfee tweeted. “That everyone who truly loved John is feeling. I have been struggling to write this tweet since the news of John’s death. I still cannot believe he is really gone. I miss you and I will love you forever John David.”

She then shared a statement alongside the tweet, which began, “I have been trying to find the words to adequately express my thoughts.”

“I am still in shock. In disbelief really. John should never have spent a day in prison let alone nearly nine months. I spoke with him twice the morning of the 23rd and in our last conversations we spoke about the courts decision to extradite him to the U.S. This decision did not come as a surprise to John, myself or his lawyers,” she wrote. “We were prepared for the Spanish courts to grant the request for extradition, we had a plan of action in place to begin the appeal process and we discussed plans for the next stages of his legal fight. The extradition would have not happened immediately, it would have taken many months at least.”

“Besides that John had already won a victory before the hearing in that seven of the ten charges in the case were dropped in the days leading up to his hearing. John was a fighter and he had so much more fight left in him. He told me to be strong and not to worry, we would continue to fight all the necessary appeals. His last words to me were I love you, I will call you in the evening but sadly that call never happened,” she continued.

“The story of John’s ‘suicide’ was already prepared and presented to the public before I or his attorneys were even notified of his death. Words cannot describe how enraged I am at the fact that I had to hear the news of John’s death via a DM on Twitter,” Janice McAfee concluded. “And now it’s being conveniently reported that there was a ‘suicide note’ found in his pocket, something that was not mentioned when I collected John’s belongings from the prison and another piece of information the media somehow got a hold of before myself and John’s attorneys.”

“I appreciate everyone’s condolences and the love you have shown for John. Your love and support mean more than know. I have received countless messages so please forgive me if I do not respond but, as I am sure you can all understand, social media is the last thing on my mind right now,” she added. “I need answers and that will take time. The investigation into John’s death is still ongoing but I will share what information I can, when I can. Until then, I do not accept the ‘suicide’ story that has been spread by the malignant cancer that is the MSM. They and their unnamed sources are not to be trusted.”

