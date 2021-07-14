https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/hard-evidence-presented-duplicate-ballots-counted-fulton-county-georgia-2020-election/

As we have previously reported Fulton County election officials cleared out election observers and the media from the State Farm Arena on election night, but a handful of people stayed behind and continued to count ballots in private from around 10:30 pm until 1:00 am.

As The Gateway Pundit first reported in December 2020 — This included scanning the same sets of ballots multiple times.

In GA, Biden received 98% of a 23,487 batch of votes at 12:18 am.

The largest and most anomalous vote update happened at 1:34 am on Nov. 4, with 136,155 votes going to Biden and 29,115 votes going to Trump.

And there’s more from several witnesses:

Claims made by six hand count auditors in the Civil Action allege they had observed: three boxes containing 100% Biden ballots and three boxes containing 98% + Biden ballots ballots that were not marked with a writing instrument but appeared to be marked with toner ballots that were different in the stock or paper used to other ballot papers ballots that were not creased nine unsecured ballot bags There were over 106,000 ballots adjudicated in Fulton County, during the 2020 election, an enormous number. Now this…

On Tuesday hard proof was released of identical ballots being counted in Fulton County during the 2020 election. Liz Harrington reported: We caught them on camera rescanning ballots multiple times through the same machines Now there’s proof on the other side, from the ballot images themselvespic.twitter.com/krVgAJSwOr — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 13, 2021 Bernie Kerik weighed in. Ladies and gentlemen, and to the main stream media, this is called evidence! Evidence that @BrianKempGA and @GaSecofState ignored as they certified the 2020 election taking the win away from President Donald Trump https://t.co/OqJ8glzFlG — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 13, 2021 Duplicate ballots were scanned through the system in Georgia. Ladies and gentlemen, and to the main stream media, this is called evidence! Evidence that @BrianKempGA and @GaSecofState ignored as they certified the 2020 election taking the win away from President Donald Trump https://t.co/OqJ8glzFlG — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 13, 2021 Now there is hard evidence of voter fraud in Fulton County.

The forensic audit ought to be interesting. “But it is not simply a case of errors. The VoterGA team found 7 falsified audit tally sheets containing fabricated vote totals for their respective batches.” Nothing to see here! pic.twitter.com/aXIApm9Hct — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 13, 2021

