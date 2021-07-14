https://www.dailywire.com/news/hilaria-baldwin-identifies-as-culturally-fluid-following-heritage-controversy

After being called out for her inconsistent Spanish accent and apparently misleading the public about her Spanish heritage, Hilaria — or Hillary, more accurately — Baldwin now says she identifies as culturally “fluid,” seemingly arguing that she can be culturally fluid if others can be sexually, religious, and politically “fluid,” too.

“When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong,” Hilaria posted to Instagram last week. “You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that. You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts.”

“We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique ― our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID,” she added. “No two of us are completely alike.”

Last year, Hilaria, wife to staunchly leftist actor Alec Baldwin, was hit with a wave a criticism over her Spanish roots, or lack thereof.

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture,” she posted to Instagram at the time. “This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking— I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

Hilaria was responding to a viral Twitter thread that accused the mother of impersonating “a Spanish person,” according to Fox News.

“You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” the first tweet said. A string of tweets from the user, @lenibriscoe, then showed videos of Hilaria with a more pronounced Spanish accent in two videos, and a video where the accent is not detectable. For example, in one video, Hilaria asks how to say the word “cucumber” in English. In another post, @lenibriscoe published a screenshot of an apparent review of Hilaria’s podcast, reading, “I know Hilary Hayward-Thomas from the Cambridge School of Weston in MA. She didn’t have an accent then and didn’t change her name to Hilaria. Because she’s not Spanish! So please stop using an accent in this podcast and interrupting your guests.”

The Twitter user’s account, @lenibriscoe, is now locked, thus barring anyone not following the account from seeing the content.

In another Instagram video defending herself last year, Hilaria, whose birth name is Hillary, reiterated that she was born in Boston but spent a lot time in Spain during her childhood, noting that her immediate family lives in Spain currently. She also emphasized that she’s never claimed that her mother was Spanish, noting that she’s “a big mix of so many different things.”

The 37-year-old also said that it was “frustrating” trying to understand why “it [can’t] be” that she “has two cultures,” American and Spanish. “Because that is my story,” she said. “And I think that’s like a really great thing.”

“I’m not gonna apologize for the fact of having two versions of my name, which is the same name,” the yoga/wellness expert said, ” … it’s the same name just some letters different. This is not somebody trying to pretend to be something else; it’s literally just, you have two cultures. … That’s my life experience, and I don’t have to apologize for my life experience.”

Addressing her accent, Hilaria said, “I am that person, if I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them or if I’m speaking a lot of English I mix that, it’s one of those things I’ve always been a bit insecure about.”

“Hilaria Baldwin has claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Boston,” Fox News reported at the time. “She explained on a podcast in April 2020, ‘I moved here [to America] when I was 19 to go to NYU from… my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca.’ The bilingual mother of five’s accent has also noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV.”

Her CAA speaker page, Wikipedia and IMDb page, Fox News added, “all list her birth country as Spain. But Twitter users soon pointed out that her real name is Hillary Hayword-Thomas and she grew up in America.”

