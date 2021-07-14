https://www.theblaze.com/news/house-republicans-set-fundraising-records

In what might foreshadow a seismic shift of congressional power come 2022, the committee tasked with helping Republicans assume control of the House of Representatives just announced record-breaking fundraising numbers over the last three months.

What are the details?

The National Republican Congressional Committee reported on Wednesday that it brought in a staggering $45.4 million during the second quarter of 2021, the most ever in a non-national election year.

In June alone, the GOP re-election arm amassed $20.1 million, the highest ever monthly total in an off year. June also marked the fourth consecutive month that the committee posted record-breaking totals.

The second-quarter haul brings the yearly fundraising total for the NRCC to a whopping $79.2 million, which is the most ever for the first half of the year and reportedly a 78% increase over the $44.5 million raised in the 2019 cycle.

Bolstering the good news for Republicans, the NRCC noted that its cash on hand in 2021 is nearly double the amount it had in 2019.

“We will take back the majority next fall and voters are doing everything they can to help us accomplish that goal.,” said NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) in a statement. “Every vulnerable House Democrat should be eyeing the exits because if they choose to run, they will lose.”

Emmer went on to note that the record-breaking fundraising “wouldn’t have been possible” without the leadership of GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and GOP Whip Steve Scalise (La.) in addition to the “tens of thousands” of generous donors.

McCarthy reportedly transferred $6.58 million to the NRCC in the second quarter, while Scalise transferred $4.5 million.

What else?

The NRCC outpaced the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the second quarter, beating its counterpart by approximately $9 million. Though it should be noted that the DCCC’s $36.5 million second-quarter fundraising total was also its highest figure ever for that stretch.

The Associated Press reported that the “large sums signal that excitement is high among donors to both parties as they prepare for what is expected to be a contentious midterm election season.”

But history is on the GOP’s side, as the party that doesn’t control the White House typically makes major gains in the House and Senate during midterms.

Republicans will be keen to note President Joe Biden’s failures in an effort to win back the House and make gains in the Senate. One area where the conference believes it can make inroads with voters is the stagnant economy.

