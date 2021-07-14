https://www.foxnews.com/media/ny-times-ripped-equating-freedom-anti-government-slogan

The New York Times faced backlash on Sunday for its framing of recent spontaneous protests occurring in Cuba against the communist government.

“Shouting ‘Freedom’ and other anti-government slogans, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets in cities around the country on Sunday to protest food and medicine shortages, in a remarkable eruption of discontent not seen in nearly 30 years,” the New York Times tweeted.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Havana and towns across the country to protest various government shortcomings including food shortages, medicine shortages, rising prices, and pandemic restrictions. Although many protestors attempted to film the march, Cuban authorities eventually shut down internet service within the area.

Some on Twitter users called out the New York Times tweet for equating “freedom” as an “anti-government slogan.”

Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center tweeted “Only New York Times commies think ‘freedom’ is an ‘anti-government slogan.’”

Insider columnist Anthony L. Fisher wrote “‘Anti-government’ Is the word ‘dictatorship’ too strong or something? Gotta hear both sides?”

Townhall.com’s Gabriella Hoffman tweeted “Freedom is dangerous? To totalitarians including communists, it should be. The spirit of Walter Duranty lives on at the NYT.”

Various politicians on both sides of the aisle have spoken out in favor of the Cuban demonstrators. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in particular called out the media for their initial reluctance to provide extensive coverage on the event.

“Attention US media In #Cuba they are rising up because socialism is a [sic] always disaster Are you going to report on this so the world can hear their voices?” Rubio tweeted.

Rubio has also called on President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to speak out against Cuba’s retaliation against its own citizens.

