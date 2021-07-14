https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/environment/562945-instagram-star-plunges-to-her-death-taking

Sofia Cheung was a Hong Kong Instagram influencer who took selfies standing on the edge of cliffsides.

However, it was reported by The New York Post that the 32-year-old died after falling from a waterfall.

During her Saturday morning trip to Ha Pak Lai park, she travelled with three friends to climb the edge of the park’s Pineapple Mountain for a selfie.

Pineapple Mountain is a popular destination for hikers, especially when the sun sets.

The NY Post reported that she lost her footing, causing her to fall into the deep pool below.

Her friends called emergency services which quickly rushed her to the hospital. However, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the time of her death, she had more than 6,000 followers.

Cheung’s last Instagram pic on July 9 shows the Hong Kong socialite holding a boogie board with the caption that reads, “Better Days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday.”

