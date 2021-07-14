https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/14/iran-plot-to-kidnap-journalist-in-us-reportedly-wont-be-a-deal-breaker-for-bidens-hopes-of-reviving-the-nuclear-deal/

According to U.S. prosecutors, Iran had been plotting to kidnap a journalist Masih Alinejad, a plan that was thwarted:

Katie Pavlich had this to say:

According to Politico, the Iranian plot to kidnap an American citizen on U.S. soil still isn’t enough to dash one of their goals:

Unfortunately, we can’t say we’re very surprised.

If Iran’s lucky they might even get another couple pallets of cash out of it.

