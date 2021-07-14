https://noqreport.com/2021/07/14/is-cuomos-anti-gun-push-an-attempt-to-save-his-career/

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been on something of an anti-gun tear lately. After all, he declared a state of emergency regarding “gun violence” in his state among other things.

This move comes amid a number of scandals including allegations of sexual harassment by multiple staffers and the realization that his order requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients may have resulted in thousands of deaths among the elderly.

None of those look good for the Democrat.

In fact, things are so bad, some are wondering if this is really just an attempt to save his career .

It’s an interesting theory, but I don’t buy it.

On one hand, it would be easy to look at Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for examples of people who managed to save their careers with a gun control push.With Northam, his career was threatened when a photo surfaced of him in blackface during his college time. With Trudeau, it was brownface while he was attending a costume party. In both cases, the impacted politician announced they were going to focus on gun control and the media simply rolled over and pretended the scandal never happened.However, their previous […]