Joe Biden wasn’t kidding. When his spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Biden administration would send people door-to-door to convince people to get the COVID shot, there was a chill sent down the spines of freedom-loving Americans everywhere. Many people took it as a threat.

But now those door-to-door COVID-shot salespeople are here and they’ve brought back-up: injectors.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra says, “We’ll go to you. If you want to get vaccinated, we’ll go to you.”

And so they are.

In North Carolina, health officials are using a far-Left community organizing group to go to COVID-shot-hesitant areas to “educate and encourage” people to get a shot. If someone indicates they’ll get a COVID shot, the organizers, who usually register people to vote for Democrats, call an accompanying health department injector to administer the shot on the spot.

The medical director for the Mecklenburg County Health Department, Dr. Meg Sullivan, says that the percentage of people with COVID shots “just isn’t as high as it needs to be. We need these innovative ways.”

So the innovative way is a Fuller-Brush-man-we’ll-sell-you-meat-off-the-truck-I-can-fix-your-bad-driveway-right-now approach.

In this case, instead of a hair brush, chicken wings, or a jackhammer, they come with an injector to give people a COVID shot right now.

A WCNC TV reporter coos, “Now, instead of educating and encouraging people to go and get vaccinated, they’re actually gonna have a public health member on hand to be able to give a shot right on the spot.”

Those people “educating and encouraging” and calling in injectors are actually radical community activists who probably got a grant from Uncle Sugar as a way of keeping them paid until the next election cycle.

Dr. Sullivan calls them “community partners.”

We still know that we have access issues, people that work long hours or that may have transportation issues or language barriers that prevent them from getting the vaccine. And that is the role of public health and our vaccine partners and community partners to go and really remove those barriers.

Action NC is the usual brew of Leftism. They want to “grow the vote” for Democrats. The group has programs such as the “Race, Gender and Equality” program, for which the acronym is “RAGE.” They favor illegal immigration, want their definition of better schools, and are vociferously anti-President Trump. They’re also in favor of women’s issues, most notably, “working to ensure that [they] are not being told what to do with their bodies.”

Good one.

Remember that the vaccines being offered are still considered experimental.

The Charlotte News & Observer reported that a Biden administration official from the EPA and a White House policy advisor came to Charlotte in June to rev up the troops.

Michael Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Dr. Cameron Webb, a White House policy advisor for COVID-19 equity, spoke Tuesday with the volunteers before they went to the nearby Pines of Ashton apartments. They thanked the groups for their targeted outreach and emphasized the importance of grassroots canvassing at this stage in the vaccine rollout. “The president has made it his mission to try to get that number up to 70% by July 4th,” said Regan, a former North Carolina environmental official. “In order to do that, it’s going to take every single one of us.”

President Biden calls for a 70% rate of vaccination and North Carolina has – maybe – 49.5% of the population receiving one shot.

When the door-to-door education efforts didn’t pay off in NASCAR-land, they sent the activists back into the residential areas and sent the injectors with them.

This should work out well.

