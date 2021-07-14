https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/its-raining-fish-in-utah/
Thousands of fish were dropped from a plane into lakes near Bicknell, Utah
FISH DROP: Thousands of fish were dropped from a plane into lakes near Bicknell, Utah July 6. The goal is to restock the lakes, which are only accessible by plane. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says, “survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high.” pic.twitter.com/7Q3RFPHLsE
— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 13, 2021