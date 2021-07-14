http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w2GAFR1I0bg/

It is “certainly possible” all Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine, the nation’s top doctor conceded Tuesday night.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine.

His concession regarding the possible third shot came on the same night former Obama administration Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said Americans who have not received a coronavirus vaccine should not be allowed to work or have access to children and be limited on where they are allowed to go.

For his part, Murthy advised officials to make their assessments on “what we’re really looking for is clear evidence that immunity is waning,” such as breakthrough infections in the vaccinated population. He says that may trigger a recommendation for booster shots.

He also says it’s “certainly very possible” a third shot will be recommended for immunocompromised or vulnerable Americans, such as those on chemotherapy.

“We are looking closely at that population,” he says, adding when the data suggests a booster dose is needed, it will be recommended.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has already previewed the possibility of coronavirus booster shots, explaining people “very well may need to get booster shots to keep up the level of protection.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans may very well require booster shots to maintain protection against the coronavirus. https://t.co/wrDhcZ0DXC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 13, 2021

Latest figures show only about 48 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated — and some parts of the country have far lower immunization rates, places where the delta variant is surging.

At least 184,365,333 people or 56 percent of the population have received at least one dose.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

