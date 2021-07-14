https://www.theblaze.com/news/james-carville-forecasts-ominous-future-for-democrats-who-embrace-far-left-agenda-they-re-not-winning-elections

Democratic strategist James Carville forecasted electoral disaster for Democrats in upcoming elections if they refuse to address people’s needs by continuing to push a far-left “woke” agenda.

What is the background?

The victory of Eric Adams — a former New York City Police Department captain — in the New York City mayoral Democratic primary demonstrated once again that mainstream Democratic voters are not buying the radical vision being sold by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other far-left politicians.

In fact, according to Hakeem Jefferson, an assistant professor of political science at Stanford University, the average black voter, for example, is more closely aligned with Adams than Ocasio-Cortez.

“Black people talk about politics in more practical and everyday terms… What makes more sense for people who are often distrustful of broad political claims is something that’s more in the middle,” Jefferson told the New York Times. “The median Black voter is not AOC and is actually closer to Eric Adams.”

What did Carville say?

The longtime Democratic strategist made the same point during an interview with CNN host Chris Cuomo.

Responding to the fact that former President Donald Trump won a greater share of support from urban black and Hispanic voters in 2020 than he did in 2016, Carville said, “People want candidates to address their lives.”

According to Carville, the majority of Democratic voters disagree with the “noisy identity left,” which he estimated to be just 15% of Democrats. The problem with the vocal minority, Carville explained, is they don’t win elections.

“The overwhelming number of Democrats, the most important constituents in our party, are blacks and suburban women, they’re not into this, all right?” Carville said.

“We’re letting a noisy wing of our party define the rest of us. And my point is we can’t do that,” he continued. “I think these people are kind of nice people. I think they’re very naive and they’re all into language and identity, and that’s all right. They’re not storming the Capitol, but they’re not winning elections. And I think people ought to see this for what it is.”

“People are way more interested in their lives and how to improve them than they are in somebody else’s pronouns,” he added.

Carville has been sounding the alarm on the problem of wokeness within the Democratic Party all year, predicting deeper election losses if Democratic politicians do not learn how to resonate with their constituency.

Anything else?

Many Democratic politicians have recognized the problem Carville identified.

For example, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), a moderate Democrat, tore into far-left policies during a post-election conference call with her party last November. She blamed the progressive agenda for why Democrats nearly lost control of the House.

“We have to commit to not saying the words ‘defund the police’ ever again,” she said. “We need to not ever use the words socialist or socialism ever again.”

“If we run this race again we will get f***ing torn apart again in 2022,” Spanberger predicted.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the No. 3 House Democrat, agrees with Spanberger, explaining Democrats will lose election if they run on a platform that includes “Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized medicine.”

