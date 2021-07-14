https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/joint-chiefs-chairman-milley-feared-trump-would-use-military-stay-power-book?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In the final weeks of President Trump’s term, the country’s top military leader worried about what Trump might do to maintain power if he lost reelection and compared the president’s comments to those of Adolf Hitler’s during the rise of Nazi Germany, according to a new book by two Washington Post reporters.

The military leader, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, grew more nervous after Trump lost the race and continued to argue that widespread fraud had occurred in balloting.

Milley also raised concerns to aides about Trump and his supporters perhaps attempting to use the military to stay in office, Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker write in “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” according to the newspaper’s review of the book.

“This is a Reichstag moment,” Milley told aides, according to the book. “The gospel of the Führer.”

A spokesman for Milley declined to comment.

Parts of the book related to Milley were first reported Wednesday night by CNN, ahead of the book’s July 20 release.

