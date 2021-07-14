https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/keith-olbermann-second-amendment

You youngbloods may not know who Keith Olbermann is. He’s the OG left-wing activist masquerading as a journalist. Then he got fired from every job he’s had. Apparently, while you can be a liberal douche and work in media, you CAN’T be a liberal douche that the other liberal douches you work with hate. Now everyone not on Fox News is a left-wing activist masquerading as a journalist. Olbermann is stuck ranting into his smartphone and hoping people pay attention. Olbermann is easy to ignore. But this rant scores points for its mind-numbing stupidity.

Consider again the holy Second Amendment to the Constitution and ask yourself this question: Why doesn’t the Second Amendment have the word “own” in it? Why does it not say the right to own guns or a synonym for own?

This yutz then recites the Second Amendment, focusing on the part about keeping and bearing arms.

“Keep and bear,” not ”own.” “Keep” doesn’t mean “own.” “Bear” doesn’t mean “own.”

Two things unrelated to the desire to see Olbermann leap off his balcony. Actually, three. The first is a reminder that the All-Star Game was supposed to be in Atlanta. It got moved to Colorado because of Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams lying about Georgia’s commonsense voter integrity reform.

The “mass shooting” was ruled by the FBI not to be terrorism nor a potential mass shooting. This is Biden’s FBI now. If they had an opportunity to lie to make Biden’s gun-grabbing agenda easier, they would have.

Most importantly, this tired leftist claim about the wording of the Second Amendment was put to rest in District of Columbus v. Heller. That was eight years ago. The last time Keith Olbermann was relevant.

It’s sad how the — I guess “mighty” — have fallen. Back in the day, those of us on the come-up wanted to be named one of Olbermann’s “Worst People in the World.” It was considered a badge of honor. These days Olbermann wishes someone would name him as a “worst person in the world.” It would mean they remembered his name.

