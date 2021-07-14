https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/large-group-florida-boat-owners-head-cuba-bring-food-medicine-water/

Residents in Florida are organizing food and supply runs to assist pro-democracy demonstrators in Cuba, using their own boats.

According to a CBS station in Miami, a big party of boats departed for the island on Monday, bringing food, water, and medication.

“We are just bringing supplies. They are trying to create a group to take on water, food, medicine, whatever we can to take a Cuba. We are just waiting for the approval so we can enter and give it to them.,” Dennis Suayero said to the outlet.

Despite the US Coast Guard’s warning not to undertake unauthorized trips to Cuba, boaters are moving forward with their plans.

NBC6 reported earlier today of the the Coast Guard being 7 miles off the Key West watching boaters who will be heading to Cuba.

#RIGHT #NOW @NBC6 We’re with the Coast Guard seven miles off Key West. The crew of the cutter Kathleen Moore patrolling the Straits of Florida w/ close attention to boaters trying to head to #Cuba and Cubans trying to leave the island. We’ll have a look at operations today. pic.twitter.com/7uMrtF07Cn — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) July 14, 2021

“As a humanitarian organization with a core mission of protecting lives at-sea, we echo the message of many U.S. leaders in the support of the Cuban people exercising their fundamental right of freedom of expression and assembly, but also remind anyone considering a migrant voyage to not take to the sea. The transit is dangerous and unforgiving as nearly 20 lives were tragically lost in recent weeks as a result of these dangerous voyages,” the Coast Guard released in their statement Monday.

South Florida Boaters Gather Supplies, Hoping to Deliver Them to Cuba Amid Protests https://t.co/kEzB7Koslg — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 13, 2021

The spontaneous relief runs correspond with reports that the Cuban government is fighting huge democratic protests with violence. Over the weekend, demonstrators filled the streets of Cuba, demanding for the island’s authoritarian communist government to be overthrown. According to sources, the authorities retaliated by “arresting, beating, and killing” protesters.

President Miguel Dáz-Canel of Cuba has threatened protestors, telling them to return home and put a stop to any pro-democracy rallies. According to reports, the president is preparing the nation for a “civil war” between protestors and supporters of the government.

“The order to fight has been given – into the street, revolutionaries! We are calling on all the revolutionaries in the country, all the Communists, to hit the streets wherever there is an effort to produce these provocations,” Diaz-Canal stated Sunday.

“We are not going to hand over the sovereignty or the independence of the people. There are many revolutionaries in this country who are willing to give our lives, we are willing to do anything, and we will be in the streets fighting,” he added.

In a speech from the Senate floor on Monday, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) called for more US engagement in Cuba’s democratic fight. Rubio, who is of Cuban ancestry, urged President Joe Biden to make it a “top priority to allow the people of Cuba to have free, unfettered open internet access,” which now the Cuban government rejected due to the uprising.

“The first lesson we need to take away from it is that Marxism, socialism, doesn’t work. The way socialism, the way Marxism has always worked, the way it’s always empowered itself, is it goes to the people and immediately divides them. It says there is an oppressor class and that there is this victim class and these evil oppressors, capitalists, in the case of socialism or traditional Marxism, they oppress the victims,” Rubio said.

“And when it can’t deliver the security, you don’t get your freedom back. And in fact, when you start to complain about that, that is when the repression comes. That’s what’s happened in Cuba,” he continued.

