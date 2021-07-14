https://www.dailywire.com/news/larry-elder-announces-run-for-governor-blasts-arrogant-and-out-of-touch-gavin-newsom

On Tuesday, Larry Elder announced that he is running to be Governor of California.

“I have an announcement to make,” Larry Elder said on The Larry Elder Show. “Months ago I was approached to run for governor by Dennis Prager because people asked him to ask me, they know how much I respect Dennis and how influential Dennis has been in my life, in my career.”

“And I said ‘Dennis thank you for that but hell no!’” Elder continued. “And I said ‘I think this state is ungovernable.’”

“The Democrats enjoy supermajorities in the Senate, supermajorities in the Assembly, so Republicans even need not show up for work and they can do whatever damn thing they want, and they have,” Elder said.

After discussing other individuals who encouraged him to run, including Pastor Jack Hibbs and filmmaker Lionel Chetwynd, Elder explained his decision by referencing Gavin Newsom’s “egregious” behavior, including trips to the French Laundry restaurant, while “his own kids [continued] to enjoy their private in-school education.”

“We still have no idea how many bankruptcies there are, because the bankruptcy courts are just now opening up,” Elder said. “I know that two-thirds of jobs have been restored in other states outside of California on average, and California is just half.”

Speaking on “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday, Elder continued his criticism of Newsom.

“Gavin Newsom has been smug in mandating all these coronavirus restrictions — the most severe restrictions in the whole country — while he violated them,” Elder said.

“Kids lost a whole year of education, crime is going up, homelessness is going up, the cost of living is insane, for the first time in the state’s history more people have left California than have come,” Elder continued. “Something has got to happen — we need to recall this guy.”

Elder then condemned Newsom for the “deterioration” of education in public schools.

“75% of Black kids in California cannot read at state-level proficiency. 50% of all kids in California in public schools cannot read at state-level proficiency — yet the teacher’s union is [Newsom’s] biggest contributor and they hate, hate, hate school choice,” Elder stated, adding that he supported “school choice.”

On Elder’s campaign website, he stated that he is “running for Governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people.”

“Our government is what’s ruining the Golden State,” Elder explained. “Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren’t safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness. And the scandals of Sacramento aren’t going to stop on their own. It’s time to tell the truth. We’ve got a state to save.”

“Californians know we can do better. The problem is Gavin Newsom, our arrogant out-of-touch governor, has got to go. And I hope that I will be the person you choose to be his successor,” Elder concluded. “Don’t feel bad for him. He can always retreat to his winery, you know, the one that remained open during the pandemic. The man has got to go!”

“Let’s do this together because we have a state to save,” Elder added.

