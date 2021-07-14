https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/lin-woods-whistleblower-telling-different-stories-past/

Lin Wood’s whistleblower is a man who went by the name Ryan Dark White. He now declares his true name to be Jonathan Ambrose McGreevy. What we know for a fact is that he is a two-time convicted drug felon. But when asked to describe his experience/history, he offers up contradictory accounts. In April 2018, he told Attorney Ty Clevenger that he was in the Army, attended a Catholic seminary, was ordained a minister, and then worked as a private investigator.

By January 2021 White is telling a remarkably different tale. He claims to hold graduate degrees in physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics and states that he attended University of Pennsylvania, John Hopkins University, University of Maryland and Green College at Oxford University. He does not provide any independent proof to corroborate these claims.

Next up is White’s interview with Stew Peters in June 2021. White insists his true name is Jonathan McGreevy and, according to Peters, that he worked on encryption for the U.S. intelligence community and then worked with the top secret National Reconnaissance Office. Peters posted the interview with White on June 23rd. He has now taken the video of the interview off line.

This video shows White’s conflicting accounts. You can judge for yourself.

Here are the links to critical documents on Ryan Dark White criminal convictions and his interview with Ty Clevenger and Lin Woods’ attorneys: